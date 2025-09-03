Mandaue City projects: Sen. Raffy Tulfo vows to give P50 million

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City has secured initial commitments from several senators to help fund two major infrastructure projects — a modern city hospital and a new Mandaue City College (MCC) campus.

Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano said that during his visit to Manila on Tuesday, Sept. 2, Senator Raffy Tulfo pledged ₱50 million for the hospital. He also met with Senators Jinggoy Estrada and Mark Villar, who expressed support but have yet to specify amounts for the two major Mandaue City projects.

“Senator Tulfo committed ₱50 million, and senators Jinggoy and Mark Villar expressed strong support. We’re optimistic their pledges will be finalized soon,” Ouano said.

Ouano was accompanied by his sister, Mandaue City Lone District Representative Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon, and brother-in-law, Opao Barangay Captain Nixon Dizon.

“This is a big help. We’re planning to increase senior citizens’ allowance next year, so national support will ease the city’s burden,” the mayor added.

The two priority projects have a combined estimated cost of ₱1.5 billion. The ₱1-billion Mandaue City Hospital is set to rise within the existing hospital compound, while the ₱500-million MCC campus will be built at Norkis Park in Barangay Looc.

“I asked the senators where they prefer to allocate their pledges — some chose the school, others the hospital,” Ouano shared.

Congresswoman Ouano-Dizon has also committed allocations for Mandaue City’s projects -₱100 million for the hospital and ₱130 million for the new college building to help jump-start the projects.

“Gusto namo nga dili maapektuhan ang mga serbisyo sa lungsod,” she said, referring to the importance of supplementing local funds.

Last month, Mayor Ouano also met with other senators — including Alan Peter Cayetano, Bong Go, Bato Dela Rosa, JV Ejercito, and Lito Lapid — to rally further support.

Both Mandaue City projects are targeted to begin next year.

While several pledges have been made, the funds will only be guaranteed once included in the final General Appropriations Act (GAA).

