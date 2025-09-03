Marcos wants fair Ombudsman amid alleged Palace moves vs VP Sara

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. wants the next Ombudsman to be impartial, Malacañang said Wednesday, following claims that there is a plot to appoint an ally to put Vice President Sara Duterte and her allies in jail by 2028.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro maintained that the next Ombudsman must have integrity and is nonpartisan, based on the qualities Marcos is looking for.

“Ang gusto po ng Pangulo of course ay dapat may integridad, hindi nadidiktahan at walang kinakampihan (What the President wants, of course, is to have integrity, not be dictated to, and not take sides),” Castro said.

This comes after Marcos’ sister, Senator Imee Marcos, claimed that there is an effort to get rid of Duterte ahead of the 2028 presidential race by appointing a new Ombudsman who is an administration ally.

The senator on Tuesday accused the administration of hatching “Plan C” through Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla’s application for the Ombudsman post, following failed attempts to oust Duterte through a people’s initiative and impeachment.

Castro said the Dutertes and their allies should not be afraid in case the Ombudsman finds it necessary to file a case against them.

“Hindi po ba mas nararapat po na maging independent ang magiging Ombudsman dahil independent constitutional body naman ito? At kinakailangang magsampa ng kaso kung nararapat (Isn’t it more appropriate for the Ombudsman to be independent because this is an independent constitutional body? And it is necessary to file a case if needed),” she said.

“Kaya naman nilang ipagtanggol ang kanilang mga sarili. Ano po ba ang hinaharang dito ni Senator Imee? Ang maitatalagang Ombudsman na dapat ay hindi kantiin ang mga kaibigan (They can defend themselves. What is Senator Imee blocking here? The Ombudsman who will be appointed should not question her friends),” Castro added.

Despite Imee’s accusations, Marcos will not say anything negative against her, Castro said. (PNA)

