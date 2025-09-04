Bayfront Hotel Cebu Celebrates 11 Years of Warmth and Welcome with Special ₱11 Promos

In celebration of 11 years of heartfelt hospitality, Bayfront Hotel Cebu is giving guests two thoughtful reasons to come home to comfort this September: a special ₱11 second-night staycation promo and a ₱11 buffet offer on weekends at Caja Kitchen Cebu.

With these ₱11 anniversary offers, Bayfront Hotel Cebu extends its heartfelt thanks to all who have been part of its journey.

These limited-time anniversary treats are more than just great deals—they are a warm thank-you to the community that has helped shape the hotel’s story over the past decade.

A Heartfelt Toast to 11 Years of Hospitality and Flavor

Since its doors opened in 2014, Bayfront Hotel Cebu has been a welcoming stop for business travelers, families, and city explorers alike. Through the years, it has grown to become more than a place to stay—it has become a quiet companion to everyday moments, milestones, and memories. Now, as it marks over a decade of service, the hotel celebrates not only its longevity but also the people who made it all possible.

₱11 Staycation Promo: A Thoughtful Retreat

From September 1 to 30, 2025, Bayfront Hotel Cebu invites guests to enjoy a two-night stay where the second night costs just ₱11.00.

First Night: ₱3,000.00 (with breakfast for two)

Second Night: ₱11.00 (with breakfast for two)

Available Room Types:

Superior Room – North Reclamation Branch

Classic Room – Capitol Site Branch

Perfect for a weekend breather, a quiet celebration, or simply an excuse to slow down, this offer allows guests to experience the comfort and familiarity that Bayfront Hotel Cebu has lovingly cultivated for 11 years.

Reservations open August 18, 2025. Early booking is strongly advised due to limited slots.

Booking lines:

+63 32 230 6777 | +63 917 728 9912

+63 32 505 3333 | +63 917 708 8117

₱11 Fiesta Buffet: Share a Meal, Share the Celebration

At Caja Kitchen Cebu, guests can enjoy a hearty buffet for two at a fraction of the usual cost—all weekends of September 2025.

One adult pays ₱749.00

Second diner pays only ₱11.00

The buffet features a well-loved spread of Filipino comfort food and signature dishes that feel like home. Whether it’s a spontaneous lunch or a family weekend gathering, every plate is served with the same warmth Bayfront has long been known for.

Buffet reservations:

+63 32 230 6777 | +63 917 624 1840

+63 32 505 3333 | +63 917 624 1455

Celebrating a Journey of Everyday Moments

This anniversary is more than a number—it’s a celebration of the everyday moments that have shaped Bayfront’s story: the thoughtful service, the quiet kindness, and the steady presence it has offered through the years.

With these ₱11 anniversary offers, Bayfront Hotel Cebu extends its heartfelt thanks to all who have been part of its journey—past, present, and those still to come. Come celebrate with us.