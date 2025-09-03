IM Kim Steven Yap eyes elusive GM title at ASEAN Chess C’ships

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For 17 years, Cebuano International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap has been waiting for his shot at a Grandmaster (GM) title, a rare milestone that only a handful of Filipino pawnpushers have ever achieved.

This November, Yap gets a rare chance to achieve that dream as he competes in the 6th ASEAN Individual Chess Championships 2025 in Misamis Occidental.

For IM Yap, the tournament represents the culmination of years of hard work, discipline, and determination to reach the peak of his chess career.

Yap, regarded as one of Cebu’s finest woodpushers and currently coaches the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters chess team, is also one of the heads of the Cebu School of Chess, and a mainstay of the powerhouse Toledo Xignex Trojans in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP).

The Misamis Occidental tilt offers something extraordinary, a direct GM title norm for the men’s and women’s champions. It’s an opportunity Yap is determined to chase.

“I’m trying my best to be ready. Usually, I check the players in advance to see how I can take advantage of their openings, so hopefully, the list of participants will be released soon. For now, I’m focusing on training more in calculation by solving practical problems,” Kim Steven Yap told CDN Digital.

Still, he admitted the challenge ahead is daunting with some of the best players from Southeast Asia expected to take part.

“I should do well if I stay concentrated and have the right confidence. If I can manage to control my nerves against very strong players, I should be able to pull off some upsets,” he said.

Yap also acknowledged the pressure that comes with competing in what may be the most important tournament of his career—but he welcomes it.

“Pressure is always there when you’re motivated. What matters is handling it well, especially in critical situations. That’s what separates successful players—they manage to maintain their focus even in the most crucial rounds,” he explained.

Behind Kim Steven Yap is a strong support system: his family, the University of Cebu led by its president, lawyer Augusto W. Go, and longtime mentor and chess patron Bogie Lim.

He also expressed gratitude to tournament organizer Rey Urbiztundo and Misamis Occidental Governor Henry Oaminal for making the event possible.

