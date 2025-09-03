Sirius Star Pilipinas brings U.S. hoop action to Visayas Tour

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Basketball fans across the Visayas are in for a treat as Sirius Star Pilipinas launches its highly anticipated Visayas tour on September 5 in Talibon, Bohol.

Sirius Star Pilipinas is a long-running partnership between Cebuano coach Albert Alocillo and Anthony Winningham of Ball Up Sports USA. Since 2017, the project has been a crowd favorite in Visayas and Mindanao, bringing in young American talents to challenge local teams with high-level basketball.

Before heading to Bohol, the group held a press conference on Wednesday, September 3, at Ribshack in SM City Cebu.

Alocillo and Winningham were joined by Aris Gil Prieto, general manager of Allied Network Solutions (ANS), and Raul Austria, Talibon town councilor, who will host the tour’s opening leg from September 5 to 7.

“We want to be role models for grassroots programs wherever we go,” Alocillo said. “I emphasize attitude over talent. We’ll play good, organized basketball, and I’m very excited about this group.”

Winningham, who has consistently brought U.S. college and pro-level players to the Philippines, described the experience as both humbling and inspiring.

“Cebu and the Philippines are some of the best places in the world for me,” Winningham said. “Playing here is always a humbling experience. That’s why I bring these guys—to see how basketball is played and lived on the other side of the world. It’s something we should never take for granted.”

Councilor Austria welcomed the visit, highlighting its impact on Talibon’s sports development since they’ve hosted the team for four years already. Through Sirius Star Pilipinas, the town has been able to host free grassroots training programs and test its local champions against American athletes.

“This is part of our effort to strengthen our sports program,” Austria said. “Our locals are excited because it’s rare to see top-notch American players here. We even set up a special tournament to give them quality competition and entertainment.”

In Talibon, Sirius Star Pilipinas will face the Talibon Polytechnic College (TPC) Basketball Team and the Talibon LGU Team. After the Bohol leg, the squad will travel to Samar and Siquijor for more exhibition games.

This year’s roster features: Jaelen Brown (Kansas City), Jaylen Swan (New Jersey), Xanthanus Pierro (Missouri), Tyler Neufeld (Kansas), Jacob Williamson (Missouri), Isaac Lane (Oklahoma), Dan Richard (Louisiana/New York), Nikolas Pacheco (Florida), Rashied Lawson (Pennsylvania), Tony Beason (Virginia), Anthony McClinton (Pennsylvania), Khalid Moreland (Connecticut), along with Cebuanos John Alocillo and Lyndon Colina, a PBA draftee.

“A lot of these guys have played high-level basketball in the U.S. and overseas in places like Mexico, El Salvador, and China,” Winningham added. “The goal is to give them tools and experiences they can carry forward in their careers.”

