Aloguinsan dead man identified, illegal drugs eyed as motive

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Aloguinsan Police has already identified the dead person who was found on a cliff beside the road of Barangay Esperanza, Aloguinsan town, on Monday, September 1, 2025.

Police Captain Leovil Singson, chief of Aloguinsan Police Station, identified the victim as Jomar Paquibot, 39 years old, a resident of Brgy. Maribago in Lapu-Lapu City.

Singson said that the relatives of Singson personally identified him through his tattoo that bears his name.

He said that according to the relatives of the victim, Paquibot was a driver of a spa in Lapu-Lapu City.

Paquibot went missing on August 27, 2025, when a group of armed individuals allegedly abducted the victim.

Singson said that he also received information that the Aloguinsan dead man was involved in illegal drugs and that he had some unpaid debts from the illegal activity.

Currently, the Aloguinsan Police Station is still coordinating with the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) to get more information regarding the background of the victim.

Based on the initial investigation of Aloguinsan Police Station, the victim might have been killed elsewhere by the suspects, and that he was just dumped by the perpetrators in the area.

Gunshot wounds were also seen in the body of the Aloguinsan dead man.

