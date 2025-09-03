Coach Calipes hails Asia Paraase as No. 1 athletics recruit

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Santo Tomas (UST) believes it has secured this year’s top track recruit after landing Cebuana standout Asia Paraase, a double gold medalist in the Palarong Pambansa.

In a report by the Varsitarian, UST’s official publication, head coach Manny Calipes said Paraase’s arrival is the biggest recruitment coup for the Growling Tigers’ athletics team.

“No hype or big offers whatsoever were needed to entice her to come to UST,” Calipes told the Varsitarian. “If this were the PBA draft or another professional league, Asia would be the No. 1 pick in her class.”

READ:

Paraase made headlines in last year’s Palarong Pambansa, earning the “Most Inspiring Story” award after winning two gold medals in the 1,500-meter and 3,000-meter secondary girls’ races. She also claimed the first gold medal of the meet, an impressive achievement for a Visayan runner in events often dominated by Ilonggo and Tagalog athletes.

A native of Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City, Paraase has also excelled in long-distance competitions outside the Palaro. She consistently topped the weekly qualifying races of the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA), solidifying her reputation as an elite prospect.

UST proved to be her school of choice, with Paraase admitting that she had long dreamed of studying there rather than at other UAAP powerhouses such as Ateneo de Manila or De La Salle University.

She has already enrolled in UST’s fitness and sports management program under the Institute of Physical Education and Athletics and even volunteered to serve as captain of the track and field squad.

Calipes is confident that Paraase will quickly make her mark in the UAAP, even predicting she could be both a Rookie of the Year and MVP candidate—just like their former ace runner Karen Januario back in 2015.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP