Barangay captain’s son nabbed in Cebu City drug bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A son of a barangay captain in Cebu City was arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-7 and the PNP Regional Intelligence Unit-7 along Benedicto Street, Barangay Tejero, Cebu City, on Wednesday afternoon, September 3, 2025.

The suspect, identified as alias Jun, 42, also works as a driver in his father’s barangay.

PDEA-7 Regional Director Joel Plaza said the suspect is a PDEA-PNP regional target-listed drug personality.

Authorities confiscated from him five sachets of suspected shabu weighing 250 grams, valued at P1.7 million, along with buy-bust money and other non-drug evidence.

The suspect had been under surveillance for a month prior to the operation. Plaza added that the suspect was capable of distributing up to 1 kilogram of shabu per week.

Investigators revealed that the suspect had been previously involved in illegal drug activities and was charged in 2022 for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, but he had evaded arrest at that time.

All confiscated evidence was turned over to the PDEA-7 Regional Office Laboratory for chemical analysis and proper disposition.

The suspect will face charges for violating Republic Act No. 9165.

PDEA-7 is also verifying reports that he is indeed the son of a barangay captain in Cebu City.

