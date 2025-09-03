Parents to pursue damages case despite denial of TRO vs. CRFA

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A day after the Cebu Regional Football Association (CRFA) announced that the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 20 in Cebu City denied the parents’ petition for a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) and a Writ of Preliminary Mandatory Injunction, the complainants vowed to continue their legal battle.

In a statement to CDN Digital, plaintiffs’ counsel Atty. Ferdinand Dungog said they respect the court’s decision but will press forward with the main case.

“As to the resolution of the court with respect to our application for TRO, we respect the resolution. But the main case for damages will continue and we will pursue the case up to its conclusion,” Dungog said in a text message to CDN Digital following CRFA’s press conference on Tuesday.

The civil case, which seeks ₱500,000 in moral damages and ₱300,000 in exemplary damages from CRFA, has yet to proceed to trial.

During the press conference, CRFA’s legal counsel Atty. Ted Piasidad formally announced the RTC’s denial of the plaintiffs’ petitions. CRFA president Rodney Orale and other officials were also present, sharing their side of the incident. (See separate story.)

The dispute stemmed from CRFA’s disqualification of the Benthel Asia School of Technology (BAST) during the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Under-16 domestic qualifiers in August at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

Only seven BAST players were cleared to play, while 16 were declared ineligible for failing to meet the three-month residency rule, which applied to both school-based and club-based teams. The issue surfaced during BAST’s opening match against the University of San Carlos–Basic Education Department (USC-BED) on August 16.

The disqualified players were also members of the Azkals Development Academy (ADA), a club not invited to the qualifiers and, under CRFA rules, not allowed to merge with BAST.

The plaintiffs described the experience as humiliating and traumatizing, with some players reportedly in tears after being told they could not compete. With only a few eligible players left, BAST was forced to abandon its games in the 11-a-side tournament.

The complaint also alleged that other teams fielded players with residency rule discrepancies but were not sanctioned. Plaintiffs further claimed the three-month residency rule was hastily imposed on August 9—just four days before the tournament—contradicting the mission and vision of both the PFF and CRFA.

With the TRO denied, the parents and players now pin their hopes on the damages case, which they say is their last legal remedy to seek justice for the affected athletes.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP