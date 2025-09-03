Mandaue City upgrades skywalks for safety, accessibility

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Mandaue City’s skywalks have undergone repairs and upgrades, including improved lighting and structural enhancements, as part of a public-private partnership aimed at ensuring pedestrian safety and accessibility.

The Mandaue City Government, through Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano, partnered with the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) to modernize and improve the city’s skywalks.

According to Ouano, discussions with the business sector had already started even before a recent incident drew public attention to the skywalks’ condition.

The collaboration includes the installation of brighter lighting, structural assessments, and the implementation of regular maintenance programs.

All nine skywalks across the city have now been upgraded. These include those located near Comprehensive National High School, the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM), and in the barangays of Maguikay and Subangdaku. The improvements focus on enhancing safety, accessibility, and visibility, especially at night.

In earlier interviews, some residents—particularly students—expressed hesitation in using the skywalks due to poor lighting and the presence of loiterers.

To address these concerns, the city has deployed security guards in two shifts: from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. These guards are supported by barangay tanods and regular patrols from the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO).

The MCPO has also implemented a cluster-based deployment strategy to ensure a five-minute response time in case of emergencies.

“We want to ensure that students use the skywalks instead of dangerously crossing streets,” Ouano said.

Additionally, Ouano has directed the City Engineering Office to inspect the skywalk in Barangay Umapad, which has raised public concerns over its structural integrity.

The city may also request the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to assess the said skywalk and provide support for retrofitting if necessary.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP