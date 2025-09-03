Chinese warships shadow PH, Australian, Canadian drills near Scarborough

ZAMBALES, Philippines — Chinese warships shadowed Philippine, Australian, and Canadian vessels during two days of joint naval drills near Scarborough Shoal this week, underscoring persistent tensions in the West Philippine Sea as the allies marked the 10th iteration of the Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MMCA).

The Philippine Navy deployed the BRP Jose Rizal, its first missile-guided frigate, while Australia sent the HMAS Brisbane, a Hobart-class destroyer.

Canada dispatched the HMCS Ville de Québec, a Halifax-class frigate. Maritime patrol aircraft from Canada, CH-148 Cyclone aircraft, the Philippines, AW-159 Wildcat, and Australia, P-8A Poseidon also joined the exercise.

The drills, held on Tuesday and Wednesday, took place east of Bajo de Masinloc, also known as Scarborough Shoal, a traditional fishing ground within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone and a flashpoint in its maritime dispute with Beijing.

On Tuesday, Lt. j.g. Prince Charles B. Bauyot, the ship’s officer of the watch and antisubmarine warfare officer, told reporters that the Philippine frigate Jose Rizal challenged People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessel 163, a Luyang III-class destroyer, three times but received no response.

“We have interlopers, and we have monitored them. These do not hinder our activities,” Bauyot said.

“We are not allowing them to shadow us. Instead, we are the ones monitoring them and issuing challenges.”

He said the Chinese vessel stayed about 20 nautical miles from BRP Jose Rizal and roughly 30 nautical miles east of Zambales.

On Wednesday, Bauyot said two more PLAN warships—the same Luyang III-class destroyer and PLAN vessel 568, a Jiangkai-class frigate—shadowed the Australian and Canadian ships.

Bauyot said both remained around 20 nautical miles from the exercise box, which was still within the Philippine exclusive economic zone and about 60 nautical miles from Scarborough Shoal.

“So far, they are not a hindrance to our conduct of the activity,” he said. “The activity went well, and the objectives were met.”

Training highlights

Despite the Chinese presence, the Philippines, Australia, and Canada proceeded with the MMCA, which included operational maneuvers, communications drills, and coordinated patrols to enhance interoperability and maritime domain awareness.

On Tuesday, the Jose Rizal conducted a vertical replenishment with Canada’s CH-148 Cyclone helicopter.

“Vertical replenishment (Vertrep) is one of the replenishment-at-sea operations. What we conducted was not only a solid transfer but also a personnel exchange. This shows our ship is combat-ready and that we are prepared for any challenge at sea,” Bauyot said, adding that Vertrep is critical for emergencies such as medical evacuations.

The second day included a personnel exchange via rigid inflatable hull boats with Australia’s HMAS Brisbane, followed by a cross-deck exercise and a coordinated anti-submarine warfare (ASW) exercise.

“The anti-submarine warfare exercise is a growing capability of our armed forces, and this is one of the things that we are promoting now,” Bauyot said.

“ASW trains our personnel on how to detect, localize and recognize underwater threats. We can’t see them, so we should be good in that field.”

The activity concluded with passing honors among the participating ships.

Bauyot noted that the MMCA followed Exercise ALON, a Philippine-Australian-Canadian training activity last month that involved the same assets.

“They were happy with the results of Exercise ALON, and we have to extend the engagement to further enhance our capability as we strengthen the Armed Forces,” he said.

Combat-ready resolve

Despite operating under the watch of Chinese warships, Bauyot underscored the Philippine Navy’s determination.

“Our ship is a combat-ready vessel, and we are ready for whatever challenges may come at sea,” he said.

The Philippine Navy maintains the drills were conducted within its waters and in line with international law, including the 2016 arbitral ruling that invalidated Beijing’s expansive claims in the South China Sea.

