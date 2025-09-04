DSWD to expand food stamp program, reaching 600,000 beneficiaries by year-end

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will increase the number of beneficiaries of the government’s food stamp program from 300,000 to 600,000 before the year ends.

The agency said the expansion aims to further reduce the number of food-poor Filipinos in the country.

A private sector-commissioned Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey for the Walang Gutom Program (WGP) showed that hunger prevalence among its beneficiaries has consistently decreased, dropping to 41.5 percent in March.

“We are seeing early signs of success of the Walang Gutom Program. And as instructed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., we will expand the program further to 600,000 beneficiaries in the second half of the year to make a bigger and more tangible impact on poor Filipino households,” Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian said in a Palace briefing on Wednesday.

According to Dr. Roehlano Briones of SWS, the latest survey revealed that the incidence of hunger among WGP beneficiaries in 10 regions and 22 provinces dropped by 7.2 percentage points within a six-month period from October 2024 to March 2025.

It also showed a decline in hunger prevalence for a second consecutive quarter.

In October 2024, the SWS recorded 48.7 percent in hunger prevalence among WGP beneficiaries, which dropped to 44.6 percent in December 2024 or by 4.1 percentage points.

In the second quarterly survey, the hunger incidence further dropped to 41.5 percent in March 2025 or by 3.1 percentage points.

The sharpest reduction was seen in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM)-Plus cluster — which include the provinces of Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, Lanao del Sur, and Zamboanga Sibugay — where hunger incidence fell by 17.4 percent.

Almost a third of the existing WGP beneficiaries are in the BARMM provinces where the highest prevalence of hunger was also recorded.

“We are pleased with the favorable results that clearly show the positive impact of the WGP on the food-poor beneficiaries. Consequently, we will continue to develop ways to make the program more responsive to address the food insecurity of the program’s beneficiaries,”Gatchalian said.

P1.89 billion was allocated in the budget of the DSWD this year to implement the food stamp program. The same amount was also requested by the agency for next year.

The SWS survey, dubbed “Walang Gutom Tracker” was commissioned by private companies Globe Telecom and Monde Nissin Corp., on behalf of the DWSD.

The commissioned survey mirrored the latest results of the regular SWS survey on involuntary hunger, which showed a 3.9-percent drop in the number of Filipino families experiencing involuntary hunger. /gsg

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP