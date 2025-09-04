Pam orders audit of 154 infra projects

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Gov. Pamela Baricuatro wants a comprehensive audit of all infrastructure projects undertaken by the Capitol.

That’s why on Wednesday, September 3, she ordered to suspend the construction of 154 projects all over the province.

Memorandum

Baricuatro issued a memorandum, instructing the Provincial Engineering Office to issue a formal written notice to all contractors undertaking these projects.

The reason: to ensure they undergo the right processes, procurement laws, and other regulations on government transactions.

“This directive is effective immediately upon receipt and remains binding until formally ended in writing by this Office,” Baricuatro wrote in her memo.

140 projects affected

The governor’s new orders affected 140 projects under the Construction Division and 14 more from the Waterworks Division.

However, the Capitol clarified that the suspension had no definite timeline, adding that once found to be compliant, these projects could continue.

Project proponents will be ordered to resume as soon as they can present all the required documents and evidence that they have undergone the right procurement and bidding processes.

In fact, some of them have been greenlit to proceed after they managed to show compliance.

Transparency

Baricuatro’s recent orders are the latest measure introduced to ensure transparency.

These also came after she reported during her State of the Province Address (Sopa) that her administration discovered apparent irregularities in Capitol-funded projects, some of which ended up in payables amounting to P1.1 billion.

