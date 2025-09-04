‘Habagat’ continues to bring rains over parts of PH

Inquirer file

MANILA, Philippines – The prevailing southwest monsoon or “habagat” will continue to cause rains in most parts of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Thursday.

Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Batanes, and Cagayan will experience scattered rains and thunderstorms.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides.

The “habagat” will also cause isolated rain showers or thunderstorms across Western Visayas and the rest of Luzon.

Isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms will continue to prevail over the rest of the country, PAGASA said.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas still prevail across the archipelago.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said that as of 2 a.m., no low pressure area is being monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation. (PNA)

