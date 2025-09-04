Grand Lotto P119M jackpot still up for grabs, no winner on Sept. 3 draw

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — There were no winners in the major lotto games drawn on September 3 — 6/55 Grand Lotto and the 6/45 Megalotto.

No one picked the winning combination for the Grand Lotto for the September 3 draw —43-9-41-18-48-27 — which had a jackpot of P119,888,627.20.

This means that in the the P119 million jackpot will still increase when the Grand Lotto will be drawn and that will be on Saturday or September 6.

No bettor also picked the winning combination of the other major lotto game drawn on September 3 —Megalotto — 10-39-43-33-14-9, which had a jackpot of P13,103,444.80.

The Grand Lotto and Megalotto results were based on the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office’s September 3 draw.

The Grand Lotto is drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday while the Megalotto is drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Tonight, September 4, the major lotto games to be drawn are the Super Lotto 6/49 and the 6/42 Lotto.

The Super Lotto jackpot of more than P18 million jackpot is still up for grabs after no one won it in the last draw on September 2.

This also means that the Super Lotto jackpot will still increase further or it could hit P19 million or more.

The other major Lotto game to be drawn tonight is the 6/42 Lotto.

The jackpot for 6/42 Lotto of P73,224,072.60 could still increase in tonight’s draw.

The Super Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday while the 6/42 Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

