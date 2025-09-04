Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude shakes waters off Surigao
Aftershocks expected to hit, says Phivolcs
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) warns that aftershocks are expected after a magnitude 4.8 earthquake hit the waters off Surigao del Norte on Thursday morning.
The earthquake, which was tectonic of origin, occurred at 6:45 a.m., said Phivolcs in its latest bulletin.
Its epicenter was spotted 55 kilometers southeast of General Luna, Surigao del Norte, with a depth of 17 kilometers.
Instrumental Intensities were recorded in the following areas:
Intensity II – City of Surigao, Surigao del Norte; City of Cabadbaran, Agusan del Norte
Intensity I – Hinunangan, Southern Leyte
No damage to properties are expected from the tremor. /das
