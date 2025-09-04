Cebu City allots 41 million for rehabilitation of its rivers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City is pouring in P41 million to clean up its rivers and waterways as part of its intensified effort to prevent floods that have repeatedly crippled the city in recent months.

The Cebu City Council approved a resolution authorizing the release of the amount from the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund (LDRRMF) Trust Fund to finance the River Rehabilitation Project.

The funds will cover large-scale desilting operations in major rivers and tributaries across the city.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, who sponsored the measure, said the allocation followed recommendations from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC) and the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW).

The resolution was prompted by a request from the Office of the City Administrator through a letter dated September 1, seeking authorization to charge the project cost against the city’s LDRRMF Trust Fund.

In its February 21 Resolution No. 57-B, the CCDRRMC recommended the reprogramming of the P41 million unexpended balance from the 2024 revised Annual Investment Plan (AIP) of the LDRRMF to support the rehabilitation effort.

The City Treasurer’s Office has also certified the availability of funds.

The approved measure states:

“It is necessary to reprogram the unexpended balance to fund the needed river rehabilitation project as part of the prevention and mitigation measures of the Cebu City Government against flooding.”

The city’s renewed focus on river rehabilitation comes just weeks after the Cebu City Council declared a state of calamity following the July 16 floods that inundated key areas of the city. That declaration unlocked P15 million from the Quick Response Fund (QRF) for immediate desilting and declogging operations.

Mayor Nestor Archival earlier said the city was eyeing the rental of amphibious desilting machines to speed up clearing operations, citing garbage and heavy silt buildup in rivers as major contributors to the flooding.

“I was in Colon during that heavy downpour—makita gyud nimo basura. Mao nga gi-instructionan sa mayor ang public services and barangays to strictly enforce the city ordinance on garbage segregation,” Tumulak said.

A long-standing problem

The Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO), in its 2025 River Assessment Report, warned that many of the city’s rivers are already heavily polluted, particularly Guadalupe, Lahug, Mahiga, and Bulacao rivers.

The study found that household waste, untreated wastewater, and organic debris are among the top contributors to the degradation of Cebu City rivers.

The report urged the city government and barangays to intensify environmental education and strengthen enforcement of waste segregation and disposal rules.

