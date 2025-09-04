Cebu City senior citizens: P11M aid put on hold

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Relief for more than 90,000 Cebu City senior citizens hangs in the balance after the City Council on September 2 deferred approving a proposed P11-million fund augmentation for their financial aid.

The resolution, endorsed by Councilor Dave Tumulak, was meant to augment the third-quarter budget of the Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA) in time for the scheduled payout of lump-sum financial aid in the third week of September.

READ: Senior citizen aid: Hike ‘not first priority’ — Cebu City Mayor Archival

For 92,000 beneficiaries

The additional funding was intended to cover the financial assistance of around 92,000 beneficiaries.

“This is very important because the distribution has already been announced by the mayor for the third week of September. OSCA has requested this augmentation to ensure the release of assistance for all qualified senior citizens,” Tumulak said during the session.

However, the measure was not acted upon after presiding officer Councilor Philip Zafra called for a one-minute recess, which led to the deferment of deliberations.

The council instead decided to include the matter in its September 10 regular session, when representatives from OSCA and the City Budget Office would be expected to provide clarifications.

READ: P15,000 annual aid for seniors, wider coverage pushed by councilor

Push for a clean list

The deferment comes as the council has been addressing long-standing issues with the integrity of the senior citizens’ payroll.

In July, Councilor Harry Eran authored a resolution urging all 80 barangays to update their master lists of beneficiaries and remove the names of deceased individuals who remained on the payroll.

“There are senior citizens currently on the payroll who have already passed away, resulting in discrepancies in the distribution of benefits and in the efficient use of public funds,” Eran earlier pointed out.

READ: Hontiveros pushes for P1,500 monthly pension for all senior citizens

The resolution directed OSCA to lead the verification process with barangays to ensure that only qualified senior citizens remain on the official roster.

While relatives of deceased beneficiaries are allowed to claim aid for the current quarter, the names are tagged as “deceased” and deactivated from the payroll after the payout cycle.

Officials have emphasized that cleaning up the list will not only prevent leakages but also make room for qualified senior citizens who remain excluded despite submitting requirements.

September payout

Mayor Nestor Archival has assured that senior citizens will receive their three-month lump sum, amounting to P3,000 each, by the third week of September.

He announced this to elderly residents at the Mabolo Elderly Organization’s anniversary celebration, where he also vowed to improve the timeliness of future payouts.

“Ang among ikahatag ni Jun nga mo-promise ‘mi nga karon’g September makuha ang tulo ka buwan. Unya ini’g ka Disyembre naa gihapon nga dili gyud ma-late,” Archival said, referring to his commitment with Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover.

(What I will give Jun is that we promise this September that they will receive the three months. And in December there will still be another one and it would not be late.)

P1,000 assistance

With more than 90,000 senior citizens relying on the monthly P1,000 assistance, the program has become a vital support system for Cebu’s elderly population.

Archival also urged councilors to explore policies that would further empower seniors, such as encouraging private companies to allocate 5 percent of their workforce to senior citizens.

For now, the fate of the additional P11 million remains pending until the council resumes deliberations next week.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP