CebuDoc Group celebrates 53 years of compassionate healthcare

CebuDoc Group celebrated its 53rd year in the healthcare industry with a gathering that became a reflection of the journey that shaped the institution into what it is today: a trusted pillar of healthcare in Cebu and beyond.

CebuDoc continues to bring healthcare closer to communities through the years.

Their collective commitment to the people behind CebuDoc has been the driving force behind its growth, allowing it to expand services, embrace innovation, and remain at the forefront of healthcare in the region.

A Legacy Rooted in Service and Expansion

CebuDoc Group started as a vision: to provide quality healthcare right at the heart of Cebu. That vision has since grown into a network of institutions, each designed to meet the diverse needs of communities across the Visayas.

For over five decades, CebuDoc has stood firm in its mission: to transform healthcare through compassion. Beyond infrastructure and technology, the institution is anchored on its people, professionals who embody the values of care, integrity, and service.

President and Chairman of the Board, Dr. Potenciano “Yong” Larrazabal III, shared in his speech that CebuDoc’s legacy was never just about milestones but about people. “Tonight we gather not just to mark another year but to celebrate a legacy that has spanned 53 years. A legacy built with healthcare and compassion,” he said, honoring the dedication of doctors, nurses, and staff who have been the lifeblood of the group since its humble beginnings.

“Every year we gather not only to review the milestones but to reaffirm what we are doing, to provide quality healthcare,” Dr. Yong Larrazabal further shared. His words underscore CebuDoc’s commitment to not just sustaining a legacy but living it, one compassionate act at a time.

The event also held the awarding of the Presidential Merit of Distinction, honoring doctors whose remarkable contributions to the medical field have created a lasting legacy within the Cebu Doctors Group.

Continuing a Mission of Compassion

Dr. Larrazabal shared with pride how CebuDoc continues to bring healthcare closer to communities through the years. Speaking at the Presidential Prestige Gala, an annual celebration of the group’s milestones, he highlighted the exciting developments that strengthen their mission of providing compassionate care across the metro and beyond.

Expanding and improving facilities in nearby provinces such as Bohol and San Carlos City remain top priorities this year. He also revealed a new venture in Balamban, where construction of a five-story hospital is already 10 percent complete. Designed with a dormitory for staff deployment, the project embodies CebuDoc’s signature “Happy Doc” approach to patient care and staff well-being.

Mactan Doctor’s Hospital has also enhanced its cardiopulmonary services with state-of-the-art equipment, ensuring patients receive the highest level of care. At the same time, CDUH continues to earn national recognition with three outstanding awards, cementing CebuDoc’s standing as a leader in Philippine healthcare.

An exciting highlight of the evening was the announcement of the future CharityDoc, CebuDoc’s private charity hospital, which is set to be the only one of its kind in the country. This pioneering initiative reflects the group’s belief that healthcare should be inclusive, compassionate, and accessible to those who need it most.