Perpetual ban of Wawao Builders, Syms Construction to be ordered by Dizon
MANILA, Philippines — The lifetime blacklisting of contractors Wawao Builders and Syms Construction Trading over “ghost” flood control projects would be ordered by Secretary Vince Dizon, new Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) chief.
Dizon made this pronouncement as he inspected the flood control project in Brgy. Sipat, Plaridel, Bulacan. Wawao Builders is the contractor of what he tagged as a “ghost project” worth P96 million.
READ: Senators hit flood control contractor for invoking right vs self-incrimination
“I will also order the perpetual lifetime blacklisting of Wawao Builders from DPWH and all their possible affiliates,” Dizon told reporters in an interview.
“We will have them banned along with Syms, which did what [President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.] saw were ghost projects,” he added.
READ: Execs, firm in Baliuag ghost river project must face plunder – Ridon
Dizon emphasized that all contractors of “ghost” flood control projects must face an “automatic perpetual ban” from the DPWH. /das
READ: DPWH engineer admits marking P55-M Bulacan ‘ghost’ project as completed
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.