Perpetual ban of Wawao Builders, Syms Construction to be ordered by Dizon

September 04,2025 - 12:13 PM
Perpetual ban of Wawao Builders, Syms Construction to be ordered by Dizon. In photo is newly appointed Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon holding a press conference on September 1, 2025. — Photo by Marianne Bermudez/INQUIRER
Newly appointed Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon holds a press conference on September 1, 2025. — Photo by Marianne Bermudez/INQUIRER

MANILA, Philippines — The lifetime blacklisting of contractors Wawao Builders and Syms Construction Trading over “ghost” flood control projects would be ordered by  Secretary Vince Dizon, new Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) chief.

Dizon made this pronouncement as he inspected the flood control project in Brgy. Sipat, Plaridel, Bulacan. Wawao Builders is the contractor of what he tagged as a “ghost project” worth P96 million.

“I will also order the perpetual lifetime blacklisting of Wawao Builders from DPWH and all their possible affiliates,” Dizon told reporters in an interview.

“We will have them banned along with Syms, which did what [President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.] saw were ghost projects,” he added.

Dizon emphasized that all contractors of “ghost” flood control projects must face an “automatic perpetual ban” from the DPWH. /das

TAGS: perpetual ban, Syms Construction, Wawao Builders
This is an information message

