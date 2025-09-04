cdn mobile

Jail Sara plot: A product of ‘wild imagination says Palace

By: Ruth Abbey Gita-Carlos - Philippine News Agency | September 04,2025 - 02:03 PM

Jail Sara plot

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro (File photo)

MANILA – Malacañang on Thursday dismissed as a mere “wild imagination” the insinuations that the Marcos administration is hatching a plan to jail Vice President Sara Duterte and her allies before the 2028 presidential race.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said Duterte and her political allies, including Senator Imee Marcos, need not worry because the jail Sara plot doesn’t exist.

“They are just creations of fertile and wild imagination,” Castro said.

READ:

Marcos wants fair Ombudsman amid alleged Palace moves vs VP Sara

Duterte death in detention may lead to Sara presidency – Panelo

Sara Duterte: ICC visitors barred from sharing talks with ex-president

 

Duterte earlier said the Marcos administration seems to be “orchestrating something behind the scenes,” while the public attention is focused on the ongoing investigation into questionable flood control projects.

Imee, on the other hand, claimed that the jail Sara plot was adopted to “get rid” of Duterte before 2028.

She said Justice Secretary Justice Crispin Remulla’s bid for Ombudsman post is part of the current administration’s “Plan C,” after failed attempts to unseat Duterte through a people’s initiative to amend the Constitution and impeachment.

On Wednesday, Castro told the presidential sister to “recalibrate her crystal ball” so she picks up stories with evidence, not just rumors. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: 2028 elections, Sara Duterte
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.