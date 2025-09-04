Jail Sara plot: A product of ‘wild imagination says Palace

MANILA – Malacañang on Thursday dismissed as a mere “wild imagination” the insinuations that the Marcos administration is hatching a plan to jail Vice President Sara Duterte and her allies before the 2028 presidential race.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said Duterte and her political allies, including Senator Imee Marcos, need not worry because the jail Sara plot doesn’t exist.

“They are just creations of fertile and wild imagination,” Castro said.

Duterte earlier said the Marcos administration seems to be “orchestrating something behind the scenes,” while the public attention is focused on the ongoing investigation into questionable flood control projects.

Imee, on the other hand, claimed that the jail Sara plot was adopted to “get rid” of Duterte before 2028.

She said Justice Secretary Justice Crispin Remulla’s bid for Ombudsman post is part of the current administration’s “Plan C,” after failed attempts to unseat Duterte through a people’s initiative to amend the Constitution and impeachment.

On Wednesday, Castro told the presidential sister to “recalibrate her crystal ball” so she picks up stories with evidence, not just rumors. (PNA)

