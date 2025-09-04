Total lunar eclipse: PH can witness celestial phenom on Sept. 8

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Stargazers are in for a celestial treat as a total lunar eclipse will be visible in the Philippines on the night of September 7 to the early hours of September 8, 2025, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

The rare event will last for more than five hours, with the Moon fully eclipsed for about 1 hour, 22 minutes, and 54 seconds.

The phenomenon begins at 11:27 p.m. on September 7, when the Moon enters Earth’s penumbral shadow. The totality phase, when the Moon is completely immersed in Earth’s umbra, will start at 1:30 a.m. and reach its maximum eclipse at 2:12 a.m. Totality ends at 2:53 a.m., after which the Moon will gradually move out of the shadow until the eclipse concludes at 4:57 a.m.

In an article on Inquirer.net, PAGASA Administrator Nathaniel Servando encouraged the public to witness the event, weather permitting.

“The public is encouraged to observe the Moon directly overhead in the late evening of September 7 and early morning of September 8,” he said.

During totality, the Moon will take on a reddish-orange glow, commonly called a “Blood Moon.”

This occurs because Earth’s atmosphere filters sunlight, scattering shorter wavelengths such as blue and violet, while allowing longer wavelengths like red and orange to pass through and reach the lunar surface.

According to NASA, a total lunar eclipse occurs when Earth passes directly between the Sun and the Moon during the full moon phase. The Moon then moves into Earth’s umbra, or inner shadow, causing its surface to dim dramatically and sometimes glow red.

The intensity of the red hue depends on the amount of dust, clouds, or particles in Earth’s atmosphere during the eclipse.

There are also three main types of lunar eclipses: total lunar eclipse wherein the Moon is completely covered by Earth’s umbra, partial lunar eclipse when only a portion of the Moon enters the umbra, and penumbral lunar eclipse wherein the Moon passes through the faint outer shadow causing only a slight dimming that is often hard to notice.

PAGASA administrator Servando noted that unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are completely safe to observe with the naked eye. No special protective eyewear is needed.

The last total lunar eclipse visible in the Philippines occurred on November 8, 2022, producing a striking Blood Moon that captivated skywatchers.

With this upcoming September 08, Filipinos will once again have the opportunity to witness one of nature’s most breathtaking astronomical events.

