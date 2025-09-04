Dela Rosa files bill to reimpose death penalty for plunder

MANILA, Philippines — A bill seeking to reimpose the death penalty by lethal injection for the crime of plunder has been filed in the Senate in light of initial investigations on the anomalous flood control projects and its negative impact in the country.

Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, in his proposed Senate Bill No. 1343, said the current investigations being conducted into the flood control projects mentioned by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. revealed a “massive embezzlement of government sources.”

Citing reports making rounds, Dela Rosa said different sources claim that politician masterminds look for funding and receive up to 30 percent of project cost, while officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways are given a total of 15 percent.

For participating contractors, 4 percent of the fund is allocated; 4 percent is also given to participating contractors, the same with District Engineers Bids and Awards Committee, while the resident auditor bags 2 percent, he alleged.

“This proposed measure seeks to reimpose the capital punishment of death to individuals found guilty of the crime of plunder. When public officials who are duty bound to uphold the integrity and dignity of the government in its disbursement of funds failed to do so, they must be meted the highest penalty,” the measure states.

The bill emphasized that plunder entails the enriching of oneself at the expense of the suffering of others.

“When public officials, those whom the Constitution has identified to be accountable to the people, are the ones responsible for suffering, it is no longer just a simple mistake. It is not even a simple crime, punishable by a few years in prison, or forgivable upon payment of a fine,” the measure underscored.

“When our people lose their chance at good lives because of the greed of the few, the greedy few simply must pay with their lives,” it further added.

Dela Rosa said the urgency of his measure “cannot be overemphasized” due to alarming gravity and impact of corruption in the country.

