September 9 is special non-working holiday in Cebu

CEBU CITY — September 9 is a special non-working holiday in Cebu City, the Province of Cebu, and its component cities in commemoration of the birth anniversary of the late President Sergio Osmeña Sr.

The declaration is pursuant to Republic Act No. 6953, which designates the date as “Osmeña Day” to honor the contributions of the fourth president of the Philippines, who was born on September 9, 1878, in Cebu City.

Known as the “Grand Old Man of Cebu,” Osmeña assumed the presidency in 1944 following Quezon’s death. He led the Philippines during the final year of World War II and the country’s liberation from Japanese occupation.

Osmeña was widely respected for his humility and integrity in public service.

Serving as a lawyer, journalist, and public servant, he rose to prominence as the co-founder of the Nacionalista Party and later served as the country’s vice president under President Manuel L. Quezon.

Local government units, schools, and civic groups across Cebu traditionally mark the day with wreath-laying ceremonies and activities celebrating Osmeña’s legacy of public service and leadership.

Republic Act No. 6953, signed into law in 1990, formalized the recognition of Osmeña’s contributions by declaring September 9 of every year as a holiday across Cebu. The law aims to instill pride among Cebuanos and Filipinos by remembering the life and service of the first Visayan president of the Philippines.

With the declaration of September 9 as a special non-working holiday, government offices in Cebu are closed. Employees working during special non-working holidays can expect to receive 130 percent of their daily wage.

While special working days come with a ‘no work, no pay’ policy, some companies grant their employees 100 percent of their wage when they do not report to work on Special Non-Working Holidays. /csl

