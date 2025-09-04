Palace: Gov’t won’t allow Indonesia-like protests over flood projects

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Thursday said the government does not want protests like those in Indonesia to erupt in the Philippines, amid ongoing investigations into anomalous flood-control projects.

This statement came after members of Kalikasan and a disaster survivors’ group staged a protest in front of a construction firm owned by the Discaya family, who are accused of involvement in questionable flood-prevention projects.

READ: PCAB chief resigns amid ‘registration for sale’ allegation

At a briefing, Palace press officer Claire Castro was asked to comment on concerns that protests in the Philippines might escalate in the same way as those in Indonesia, where fatalities, injuries, and looting were reported.

The public outcry in the Southeast Asian neighbor was due to alleged corruption in their government and reports that lawmakers were receiving huge housing allowances on top of their salaries.

“The President [Ferdinand Marcos Jr.] would not want such a thing to happen. As he himself said, we are following due process,” she responded in Filipino.

She further said, “So, the president is also directing our concerned government agencies and law enforcement not to allow this to happen.”

Earlier in the day, protesters marched and threw mud at the gate of St. Gerrard Construction in Pasig City as a symbol of the burden carried by flood victims.

They also spray-painted the words “magnanakaw” [thief] and “korap” [corrupt] on the firm’s gate.

The Discayas is currently under scrutiny for allegedly owning nine companies that secured more than P30 billion worth of government flood-control contracts over three years.

The Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board has since revoked the licenses of these companies.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP