Naga, Cebu killing: Robbery gone bad, victim resisted, shot dead

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It was a robbery that had gone bad. This was how authorities described the killing last September 2 of a worker of a solid waste recovery firm in Naga City.

“Gitulis ni siya apan nisukol man. Mao nga gipatay,” said Police Lieutenant Colonel Vernino Noserale, chief of the Naga City Police Station.

(He was robbed but he resisted. That is why he was killed.)

Found dead at side of road

Noserale was referring to the victim, Michael Martus, who was found dead at the side of the road in Naga City with several gunshot wounds in his head and body last September 2.

Cash and pieces of jewelry amounting to P100,000 were taken from him during the robbery, said the police.

The cash and jewelry and the gun used in the robbery were not recovered.

Suspects, co-workers of victim

Noserale was interviewed by the reporters today, September 4, at the Naga Police Station after they arrested three men, co-workers of the victim, at a solid waste recovery firm in Naga City, this morning.

The police chief also said that the victim also moonlighted as a loan shark in his free time.

The police chief said that the possible motive in the robbery that resulted in the killing of the victim was that the suspects might have gotten angry at not being allowed by the victim to renew their loans because they had yet not fully paid them.

This could have prompted the suspects to plan to rob the victim instead.

Caught on CCTV leaving area

Noserale said that they arrested three men, co-workers of the victim after witnesses and CCTV footage put them at the time and the area when and where the victim was killed.

The suspects identified as Roland Larazan, 49, Jumar Abella, 32, and Sherwin Lascuna, 20, all from Naga City, were all caught in a security camera exiting the area where the killing was done.

“Si Roland ug si Jumar nagsakay ni og motor palayo sa lugar. Si Sherwin gibiyaan nila ug nakit-an ni siya (sa CCTV) nga naglakaw palayo sa lugar,” said Noserale.

(Roland and Jumar left the area on a motorcycle. They left Sherwin behind, who was seen (on a CCTV) walking away from the area.)

Noserale also said that one of the suspicious actions that pointed them to the suspects as being involved in the crime was that when two of the suspects — Jumar and Roland — called in absent the day after the killing of Martus.

All three were arrested this morning when they reported for work.

Alleged shooter denies allegations

When asked if he really killed Martus, Roland denied the allegations.

“Wa ko diri sa lugar,” said Roland, who vehemently denied killing and robbing Martus.

(I was not here in the area then.)

He claimed to have boarded a jeepney to Cebu City because he had a medical appointment at Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

But Sherwin said that Roland was allegedly the first one to shoot the victim in the arm and chest when he resisted.

Sherwin claimed that Roland allegedly gave the gun to Jumar, who allegedly finished off the victim when he saw the victim still moving.

The victim had gunshot wounds in the body and head.

Who shot the victim?

Noserale said that it was Sherwin who drove the motorcycle at the start of the robbery.

He served allegedly as a lookout and driver of the getaway vehicle — the motorcycle during the robbery.

But after the killing, what was seen on the CCTV footage was Jumar driving the motorcycle with Roland as his backrider leaving the area.

“Si Sherwin ang nagdrive sa motor sa sugod. Apan si Jumar ug si Roland ang nakit-an sa CCTV nga niexit sa area. Si Sherwin nakit-an sa CCTV nga naglakaw padung sa trabahoan gikan sa area,” Noserale said.

(Sherwin drove the motorcycle at the start (of the robbery). But it was Jumar and Roland who were caught by the CCTV exiting the area. Sherwin was seen walking to work from the area of the crime.)

“Narattle siguro sila mao nga nabiyaan si Sherwin,” the police chief said.

(They must have gotten rattled. That is why they left behind Sherwin.)

Bag of victim

According to Noserale, the victim was carrying a bag that contained the money and he was wearing jewelry when he was robbed.

When police arrived, the bag was already gone and so were the jewelry he wore when he was robbed.

Noserale said that the bag was seen in the possession of one of the suspects when they were caught by a CCTV leaving the crime scene.

Police are readying robbery with homicide charges against the three suspects.

Naga City is a municipality of the Province of Cebu located 21.2 kilometers south of Cebu City.

