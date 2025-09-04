Archival: CCSC oval stays open despite cracks, no funds for repair

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Runners and athletes will have to keep treading carefully at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

This after Mayor Nestor Archival said on Thursday, September 4, that the facility’s rubberized track oval will remain open to the public despite visible cracks, bulges, and peeling portions.

Archival said the city government currently has no budget for another major overhaul of the oval, which underwent a P53-million rehabilitation just last year but is once again showing signs of damage.

“Considering naa naman gyud ni and wala pa man tay kwarta na i-rehabilitate, ipa-continue lang usa ni ug gamit. But we will make sure magbutang ta ug signages sa areas nga be careful,” Archival told reporters after a walkthrough inspection at the CCSC.

The mayor explained that his inspection was prompted by complaints from casual runners who had flagged the uneven surface and cracks, warning that these could cause accidents. He said he has already directed CCSC executive director Brando Velasquez and the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) to submit a physical and technical report on the oval’s condition.

“First ako giingnan si Brando muhatag ug physical report and engineering sa technical report. From there, ipa-tan-aw kung naka-deliver ba ang contractor og 100% ug kung nabayran na ba sila. If nabayran na, tan-awon nato kung naa bay warranty,” Archival said.

Payment and accountability

City Treasurer Emma Villarete confirmed that as of March 26, 2024, payment equivalent to 60.40 percent of the contractor’s work accomplishments had already been released.

The remaining balance, she said, is still under review.

The oval was rehabilitated from May 2023 to July 2024 by SBD Builders in preparation for Cebu’s hosting of the Palarong Pambansa. But less than a year after reopening in June 2024, the track again showed visible damage, with uneven surfaces, holes, and cracks.

Velasquez, who was appointed CCSC executive director in July 2025, earlier attributed the problem to the use of poor-quality materials. He warned that bulges and humps along the track, particularly at the starting line, posed risks to unsuspecting runners, especially children.

“Naay portion nga risky na kay nibutlog na, espalto na ang nisaka. Poor quality gyud pinakarisgo akong tan-aw,” Velasquez said during his own inspection earlier this week.

He contrasted the current rubber surface with the German-made track installed in 1994, which lasted nearly two decades before its first major replacement in 2013.

“Karon, wala pa’y tuig ug repair na sab. Lahi na gyud ang kalidad,” Velasquez said.

Temporary fixes, long-term plans

While repairs may be unavoidable in the near future, Archival said his administration’s immediate step will be to ensure safety warnings are placed around the oval. In the long term, he plans to include a new budget allocation for the CCSC in the city’s investment plan.

“Well, ang atong main goal ani sa future is himoan ni ug budget, ato ni siyang ilisdan,” Archival said.

Velasquez, meanwhile, suggested protective measures for the track, such as placing plywood coverings during large-scale events like the Sinulog Festival to minimize further damage.

With Sinulog 2026 slated to return to the CCSC, city officials acknowledged that the oval’s condition must be addressed soon to ensure the venue remains safe and functional. /csl

