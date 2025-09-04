LIST: Fiesta Señor 2026 Schedule of Activities

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Preparations for the Fiesta Señor 2026 are officially underway, with organizers revealing the schedule for next year’s festivities.

Augustinian friars from the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu (BSMN) and officials of the Cebu City Government on Thursday, September 4, 2025, met for the first coordination meeting for the 461st Fiesta Señor.

During the meeting, several topics were discussed, including the general Fiesta Señor activities, procession routes, and other matters concerning the celebration, the BSMN said on social media.

Aside from core preparations, organizers of the 461st Fiesta Señor have unveiled the schedule of activities, with the Opening Salvo and Walk With Jesus, which officially marks the start of the 9-day Novena Masses, on January 8, 2026.

See below the complete schedule.

Opening Salvo & Walk with Jesus | January 8, 2026

3:30 AM Assembly at Fuente Osmeña

4:00 AM Penitential Walk with Jesus

5:00 AM “Opening Salvo” Mass/Start of the Novenario with short traditional Sinulog

7:00 AM Holy Mass (Cebuano)

8:30 AM Holy Mass (English)

10:00 AM Holy Mass (Cebuano)

11:30 AM Holy Mass (English)

1:00 PM Holy Mass (Cebuano)

2:30 PM Holy Mass (Cebuano)

4:00 PM Holy Mass (Cebuano)

5:30 PM Holy Mass (English)

7:00 PM Holy Mass (English) with short traditional Sinulog

Novena Masses | January 9-16, 2026 (11 Masses Daily)

4:00 AM Holy Mass (Cebuano)

5:30 AM Holy Mass (Cebuano)

7:00 AM Holy Mass (Cebuano)

8:30 AM Holy Mass (English)

10:00 AM Holy Mass (Cebuano)

11:30 AM Holy Mass (English)

1:00 PM Holy Mass (Cebuano)

2:30 PM Holy Mass (Cebuano)

4:00 PM Holy Mass (Cebuano)

5:30 PM Holy Mass (English)

7:00 PM Holy Mass (English) with short traditional Sinulog

9th Day Novena | January 16, 2026

7:00 AM – Holy Mass (Cebuano)

8:30 AM – Holy Mass (English)

9:00 am Welcome Mass at Mandaue City – St. Joseph National Shrine and Parish

10:00 AM – Holy Mass (Cebuano)

11:30 AM – Holy Mass (English)

12:30 PM – 2:00 PM DepEd R07 Halad

2:30 PM – Holy Mass (Cebuano)

4:00 PM – Holy Mass (Cebuano)

5:30 PM – Holy Mass (English)

7:00 PM – Holy Mass (English) with short traditional Sinulog

11:00 PM Send-off Mass at the National Shrine and Parish of Saint Joseph

Solemn Procession Foot & Visperas | January 17, 2026

5:30 AM – Holy Mass (Cebuano)

7:00 AM – Holy Mass (Cebuano)

8:00 AM – Short Foot Procession from Pier Uno to Basilica del Sto. Niño

9:00 AM – Reenactment of Historical Events and Holy Mass, Halad (Dance Offerings from selected groups)

11:00 AM – Closure of the Basilica Compound in preparation for the Solemn Foot Procession

1:00 PM – Solemn Foot Procession

6:00 PM – Visperas Mass, One-hour Religious Sinulog Dance after the Mass

Traslaciones to Lapu-Lapu City & Fluvial Procession | January 17, 2026

12:00 MN Traslacion from National Shrine and Parish of Saint Joseph to Nuestra

Señora De Regla – Parish National Shrine

4:00 AM Holy Mass at the Nuestra Señora De Regla – Parish National Shrine

5:30 AM Short Procession from Virgen de Regla to NavForCen Port for Fluvial Procession

461st Fiesta Señor | January 18, 2026

4:00AM Mañanita Mass

6:00 AM Misa Pontifical by His Excellency Archbishop Alberto S. Uy, D.D.

8:30 AM Holy Mass (Cebuano)

10:00 AM Holy Mass (Cebuano)

11:30 AM Holy Mass (English)

1:00 PM Holy Mass (Cebuano)

2:30 PM Holy Mass (Cebuano)

4:00 PM Holy Mass (Cebuano)

5:30 PM Holy Mass (English)

7:00 PM Holy Mass (English)

Adlaw sa Pasalamat | January 19, 2026

6:00 AM – Holy Mass (Cebuano)

7:00 AM – Holy Mass (Cebuano)

8:00 AM Holy Mass (English)

10:00 AM – Holy Mass (Cebuano)

12:30 PM Holy Mass (English)

2:00 PM – Holy Mass (Cebuano)

4:00 PM Holy Mass (Cebuano) Requiem Mass for the Deceased Members of the Cofradia del Sto. Niño de Cebu and Devotees of Señor Sto. Niño

5:30 PM Holy Mass (English)

7:00 PM Holy Mass (English)

Post-Fiesta Weekday Masses | January 20-22, 24, 26-29, & 31, 2026

6:00 AM Holy Mass (Cebuano)

7:00 AM Holy Mass (Cebuano)

8:00 AM Holy Mass (English)

10:00 AM Holy Mass (Cebuano)

12:30 PM Holy Mass (English)

2:00 PM Holy Mass (Cebuano)

4:00 PM Holy Mass (Cebuano)

5:30 PM Holy Mass (English)

7:00 PM Holy Mass (English)

Fiesta Señor is the religious feast in honor of the Snr. Sto. Niño de Cebu. Its secular counterpart is the popular Sinulog Festival, one of the grandest and largest festivals in the Philippines.

