PSC regional training centers: Why Cebu was not included

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Of the 14 regional training centers that the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is set to establish across the country, Cebu is not on the list.

According to PSC Commissioner Edward Hayco, a former Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) chairman, the exclusion is not surprising. Cebu already has a well-established grassroots and training system that serves as a model for other regions.

PSC Chairman John Patrick “Pato” Gregorio, through Hayco, told CDN Digital that Cebu’s existing programs already meet the needs of a regional training hub.

“Cebu is already a successful regional training center for weightlifting, dancesport, and more. But PSC will still encourage Cebu to expand and accommodate additional NSA (National Sports Association) programs like gymnastics,” said Gregorio.

Gregorio noted that Cebu’s facilities are fully functional and continue to serve hundreds of young athletes through CCSC’s grassroots programs. These include the weightlifting facility in Barangay Carreta, where Olympian Elreen Ando began her career, the Gymnastics Academy of Cebu at Labangon Elementary School, the Dancesport Team Cebu City (DTCC) studio and training center, and the Cebu City Sports Center, which remains the hub of local grassroots activities.

During a recent visit, Hayco toured Gregorio around Cebu’s facilities. The PSC chief said he was impressed with how structured the grassroots system is and how equipped the venues are to support different sports.

In fact, during the PSC Sports Stakeholders Forum at Solaire Resort and Casino in Manila, Gregorio highlighted Cebu City as a shining example of what a genuine grassroots program should look like.

Cebu’s grassroots movement traces back more than two decades, initiated by Hayco when he was still the CCSC Chairman. In 2012, then-PSC Chairman Richie Garcia even tapped Cebu City to present its program at the National Sports Summit in Rizal, which later became the blueprint for the commission’s grassroots strategy.

Meanwhile, the PSC has identified 14 other locations for its planned regional training centers and coaching hubs: Laoag, Baguio, New Clark City, Metro Manila, Bataan, Tayabas, Iwahig (Palawan), Leyte, Iloilo, Bacolod, Siargao, Zamboanga, General Santos, and Bukidnon.

Not all areas will receive the same support, as the projects will depend on the needs of each site. Some will undergo new construction, while others may receive augmentation or rehabilitation of existing facilities.

