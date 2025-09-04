cdn mobile

28 luxury cars owned by Discayas now in BOC custody

By: Dianne Sampang - @inquirerdotnet September 04,2025 - 06:34 PM

PEEK INTO PRICEY WHEELS Netizens recently got a glimpse of the Discayas’ fleet in the show of Korina Sanchez, via the screenshots posted by Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto.

PEEK INTO PRICEY WHEELS Netizens recently got a glimpse of the Discayas’ fleet in the show of Korina Sanchez, via the screenshots posted by Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto.

MANILA, Philippines — Twenty-eight luxury cars owned by the family of contractor Sarah Discaya are now in the custody of the Bureau of Customs (BOC), the agency announced Thursday.

The BOC said the Discaya family surrendered 16 additional vehicles on Thursday.

This is in addition to the 12 vehicles the agency seized Tuesday through a search warrant at the compound of St. Gerard Construction General Contractor and Development Corp. in Pasig City.

“The 16 vehicles are now undergoing processing by the BOC for sealing and documentation and will be guarded by Customs personnel, pending verification of importation records and assessment of duties and taxes,” the BOC said in a statement.

The agency added that it will continue investigating the vehicles with the help of the Land Transportation Office.

READ: 8 out of 12 secured luxury cars of Discayas have incomplete records

Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said Wednesday that 14 luxury cars had already been secured, including two not covered by the warrant.

At a Senate blue ribbon committee hearing Monday on alleged anomalies in flood-control projects, Discaya admitted owning 28 luxury cars.

However, Nepomuceno said the bureau will not confiscate the vehicles yet. He said they would be returned if legitimate purchases are proven with authentic documents and all tax liabilities are settled. /dm

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Bureau of Customs, luxury cars, Sarah Discaya
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.