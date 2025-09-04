28 luxury cars owned by Discayas now in BOC custody

MANILA, Philippines — Twenty-eight luxury cars owned by the family of contractor Sarah Discaya are now in the custody of the Bureau of Customs (BOC), the agency announced Thursday.

The BOC said the Discaya family surrendered 16 additional vehicles on Thursday.

This is in addition to the 12 vehicles the agency seized Tuesday through a search warrant at the compound of St. Gerard Construction General Contractor and Development Corp. in Pasig City.

“The 16 vehicles are now undergoing processing by the BOC for sealing and documentation and will be guarded by Customs personnel, pending verification of importation records and assessment of duties and taxes,” the BOC said in a statement.

The agency added that it will continue investigating the vehicles with the help of the Land Transportation Office.

READ: 8 out of 12 secured luxury cars of Discayas have incomplete records

Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said Wednesday that 14 luxury cars had already been secured, including two not covered by the warrant.

At a Senate blue ribbon committee hearing Monday on alleged anomalies in flood-control projects, Discaya admitted owning 28 luxury cars.

However, Nepomuceno said the bureau will not confiscate the vehicles yet. He said they would be returned if legitimate purchases are proven with authentic documents and all tax liabilities are settled. /dm

