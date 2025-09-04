PH U23 booters lose to Syria 1-2 in opener of AFC U23 qualifiers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine U23 men’s national football team suffered a tough 1-2 defeat to Syria in their opening match of the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 qualifiers on Wednesday night, September 3, in Tajikistan.

It was a painful loss for the young squad, who clawed back to level the score in the second half before conceding the decisive goal just minutes later.

With the setback, the PH U23 booters now face a must-win situation in their two remaining group stage matches to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Both sides battled evenly in the first half, producing several close chances but ultimately heading into halftime scoreless.

The deadlock was broken in the second half when Syria’s Mahmoud Alaswad broke through on the right wing.

Despite being tightly marked, he unleashed a left-footed strike that Philippine goalkeeper Nicholas Guimarães got a hand on, but the ball still trickled into the net.

The Philippines, however, showed resilience. In the 78th minute, striker Sandro Reyes fired a stunning long-range effort from just outside the box, curling a left-footed strike into the goal to level the match at 1-1.

But the celebration was short-lived. Only two minutes later, Syria’s Mohammad Almustafa slipped past the Philippine backline and delivered the go-ahead strike to seal the 2-1 victory.

The PH U23 booters will look to bounce back when they face host nation Tajikistan on Saturday, September 6.

