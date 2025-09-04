MP Promotions fighters join Thrilla in Manila undercard bouts

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The best fighters under MP Promotions will add spice to the upcoming “Thrilla in Manila” 50th Anniversary fight card on October 29 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Headed by former two-division world champion Marlon Tapales, three of MP Promotions’ top pugs will be featured in the stacked undercard that commemorates the legendary October 1, 1975 clash between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier.

Tapales (40-4, 21 KOs), a former IBF and WBA world super bantamweight champion and current WBC International Silver super bantamweight king, takes on Pakistan’s Nadil Baloch (12-2, 9 KOs) in an eight-round non-title bout. This will be Tapales’ second fight of the year following his dominant April win over Indonesian Jon Jon Jet for the WBC Silver title, which he claimed by third-round knockout. Baloch, a former Pakistani featherweight champion, is coming off a setback in Kazakhstan last February against hometown bet Zholdas Zhengissov.

Meanwhile, Eumir Marcial (6-0, 4 KOs) battles dangerous Chinese knockout artist Ainiwaer Yilixiati (20-2, 14 KOs) for the WBC International middleweight championship. Marcial is fresh from a knockout victory over American Bernard Joseph on the undercard of the Manny Pacquiao–Mario Barrios WBC welterweight championship in Las Vegas. Yilixiati, a former WBO Oriental middleweight champion, is coming off a unanimous decision win against Tanzania’s Shabani Ally Ndaro last May. The Chinese slugger is seen as the perfect acid test for Marcial, who is pushing for a breakthrough in the world middleweight rankings.

On the other hand, unbeaten Ifugao prospect Carl Jammes Martin (26-0, 20 KOs) locks horns with Thailand’s Aran Dipaen (21-4, 18 KOs) in a 10-rounder at super bantamweight.

Martin, currently rated No. 7 in the IBF rankings, last fought in May, scoring a unanimous decision over Mexican Francisco Portillo in his U.S. debut. Dipaen, a former IBF Pan Pacific super flyweight champion and world title challenger, once tested Naoya Inoue for the IBF world bantamweight crown in 2021.

Seven other undercard fights will also be featured, including a bout between Nico Ali Walsh, grandson of Muhammad Ali, and Thailand’s Patumpong Saengarun. The main event will see reigning WBC world minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem defend his title against No. 2 contender Siyakholwa Kuse of South Africa. /csl

