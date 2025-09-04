Baricuatro, Cebu’s boxing pride, to fight in England’s World Championships

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano amateur boxing standout Jay Bryan Baricuatro is now in Liverpool, England, to don the Philippine tri-colors in what could be his biggest tournament of the year — the World Boxing Championships.

Baricuatro, the pride of Talisay City in southern Cebu, recently bagged a silver medal in the World Boxing Cup in Kazakhstan last July. He joins the Philippine contingent alongside fellow Cebuano Mark Ashley Fajardo, as well as Ofelia Magno, Junmilardo Ogayre, Ronald Chavez Jr., and Riza Pasuit, with Olympic silver medalist Carlo Paalam leading the squad.

In Kazakhstan, Baricuatro delivered a stellar campaign in the men’s 50-kilogram division, settling for silver after bowing to hometown bet Sanzhar Tashkenbay by unanimous decision. All five judges scored the bout 30-27 for the Kazakh fighter — a verdict that drew controversy following several questionable calls, including the referee’s puzzling ruling on what appeared to be a clear second-round knockdown by Baricuatro.

The 23-year-old’s boxing journey began at age 13, fueled by childhood experiences of being bullied. What started as a way to defend himself grew into a passion, with Baricuatro drawing inspiration from world champions Vasiliy Lomachenko, Oleksandr Usyk, and Dmitry Bivol to develop a style rooted in technique and ring savvy.

After the World Championships, Baricuatro is expected to once again represent the Philippines in the Southeast Asian Games later this year in Thailand.

