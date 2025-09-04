Gwen Garcia blames NHA’s ‘rigid policies’ for P712M Odette aid return

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Nearly ₱800 million in financial assistance for Super Typhoon Odette victims in Cebu Province was returned to the National Treasury after the National Housing Authority (NHA) and the previous provincial administration failed to agree on its distribution.

Former governor Gwendolyn Garcia, however, defended the province’s position, saying the aid should have covered all affected households and not just those with totally damaged homes.

The ₱712 million was allocated under the NHA’s Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP), which provides ₱10,000 to each household with a totally damaged home. The amount was officially returned to the National Treasury in 2024, after negotiations between the NHA and the Cebu provincial government broke down.

According to NHA-7 Director Hermes Jude Juntilo, the agency completed distribution of the assistance in Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu cities in 2023 and 2024. Lapu-Lapu City had 22,640 approved beneficiaries, while Mandaue City had 12,250.

In Cebu Province, a total of 72,209 households were listed as eligible by the NHA, based on data from the Office of Civil Defense (OCD). However, the NHA had already distributed aid to 1,000 beneficiaries in 2022 — 545 in Carcar City and 455 in the City of Naga — prior to the bulk implementation planned under the ₱712 million allocation.

Juntilo said the NHA program was based strictly on the OCD-endorsed list of households with totally damaged homes, but the provincial government, under then-Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, wanted to include over 350,000 households affected by the typhoon — including those with partially and slightly damaged homes — across all local government units (LGUs).

“The province wanted to convert the assistance into cards, sila ang mo-undertake,” Juntilo said. “Ang numbers pod recorded nila wala mitugma sa amo list. So, the former governor opted nga magkagubot kung amoa sa NHA ang ifllollow and ang ilang number deperensiya. Nirequest sila nga minusan ang amount.”

Juntilo said the NHA central office declined the proposal, saying it did not align with EHAP’s standard implementation of providing ₱10,000 per verified beneficiary. Without a final agreement, the funds were returned to the National Treasury.

When asked whether the new administration in Cebu Province could still access the funds, Juntilo said he could not answer. He explained that any reallocation would depend on the national government and could require presidential approval.

Gwen’s response

Former Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, in response, said the province was fully willing to let the NHA distribute the assistance themselves — without any involvement from local politicians — as long as the distribution was fair and inclusive.

Garcia emphasized that by the time the funds were offered, the provincial government had already distributed over ₱1.8 billion using the Dasig Sugbo Cards, a QR-coded aid system that can be used in supermarkets and hardware stores to ensure the money was spent on recovery-related needs.

“If we will give them cash assistance I think we all know where this would end up, tigbakay, betting money, rebond or to buy others that will not benefit the family,” she said.

Garcia argued that the NHA’s approach was too narrow and would have excluded many affected families.

She added that the province was willing to lower the amount per family to as low as ₱2,000 and enter into a memorandum of agreement with the NHA to ensure proper documentation. However, she said the NHA remained inflexible.

Garcia also criticized the NHA for acting too late. She said the funds were offered nearly two years after Typhoon Odette struck in December 2021, by which time most families had already rebuilt their homes.

“They were slow and rigid. They imposed their policies without consulting the local government,” she said.

Garcia emphasized that the province had an existing ordinance requiring Sangguniang Panlalawigan approval before any national programs could be implemented in Cebu. She said the NHA was formally informed of this requirement but still pushed forward without securing the necessary approval.

“He is being mentally dishonest,” Garcia said, referring to NHA-7 Director Hermes Jude Juntilo. “He knows very well that he cannot just impose a policy on us, because ig abot sa gubot, kinsa man ang manubag? He himself received a copy of that ordinance which requires any programs or projects to first secure approval from the Sangguniang Panlalawigan. How many times did I tell him? Nga kanang P712 million—we will welcome that, basta makadawat ang tanan.”

She reiterated that from the start, the province made its position clear: they were ready to accept the aid, but only if it was distributed equitably to all affected households.

“Ako, I was always deciding in favor of the province and, of course, our towns and cities,” she said. “I wanted to avoid another gubot na pod. Kaluoy sa mga barangay, intawn, kay naa ra bay uban diretso file sa Ombudsman, same circumstance during the COVID time.” /csl

