Gentallan, Sampaga clash for IBF Asia crown in ‘Kumong Bol-Anon 22’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s top prospect Shane Gentallan takes center stage in Kumong Bol-Anon 22 on September 20 at the Ubujan Covered Court in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Gentallan, 27, a former WBO Oriental Youth minimumweight champion, will square off with fellow Filipino Arvin John Sampaga for the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) Asia light flyweight title in the night’s main event.

The Boholano contender enters the ring with a 12-1 record, including seven knockouts, and is riding a five-fight winning streak since 2023. His run includes capturing the Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) minimumweight title before moving up to light flyweight—a strong comeback after a narrow defeat to China’s Dianxing Zhu for the WBC Asian Silver light flyweight title in Bohol last year.

Sampaga, 24, carries an 8-2-1 slate with three knockouts. He is eyeing redemption after dropping a unanimous decision to Roderick Bautista in their December clash for the PBF light flyweight crown in Quezon City.

Another highlight of the undercard pits unbeaten Bukidnon native Richard Laspona (8-0, 5 KOs) of PMI against seasoned former world title challenger Robert Paradero (19-11-2, 13 KOs) in a 10-round flyweight bout.

PMI will also showcase its new batch of prospects, with unbeaten fighters Datu Adam (4-0, 2 KOs) and Freshler Utrera (3-0, 1 KO) slated to face Jelo Bacalso (6-9-2, 4 KOs) and Kasty Flores (3-4, 2 KOs), respectively.

Adding intrigue is Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s hard-hitting Arlando Senoc (6-0, 5 KOs), whom trainer Christopher Tepora has billed as the “next Johnriel Casimero.” Senoc is set for a 10-round flyweight showdown with Roldan Sasan (8-7-1, 3 KOs).

Rounding out the card are Jericho Acaylar vs. Joseph Lanat, Sunny Boy Sinaon vs. Jake Malinao, Marvin Zamora vs. Jed Malinao, and All Rivera vs. Marjon Piencenaves.

