Marcos’ Cambodia state visit set for September 7–9

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos is scheduled to undertake a state visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia from September 7 to 9 upon the invitation of His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia.

In a statement on Thursday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the first couple will be received by Acting Head of State and Senate President Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and his spouse, Samdech Kittiprittbindit Bun Rany Hun Sen, on behalf of His Majesty.

“The President will hold a bilateral meeting with Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of Cambodia, to discuss expanding cooperation in combating transnational crimes and enhancing connectivity as well as in the key sectors of agriculture, higher education, tourism, and cultural cooperation between the two countries,” said the DFA.

President Marcos, during the visit, is set to have a roundtable meeting with key business leaders from Cambodia and the Philippines to “explore ways to diversify sources of goods and expand market access between the two countries, to increase bilateral and intra-ASEAN trade.”

The DFA said Marcos is likewise set to meet with the Filipino community in Cambodia, who work mostly in the field of education and services, and honor their contributions to the economic and socio-cultural development of both the Philippines and Cambodia.

To date, there are more than 7,000 Filipinos in Cambodia.

“The State Visit to Cambodia reciprocates the official visit to the Philippines of Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet in February 2025. The last State Visit by a Philippine President to Cambodia was held in 2016,” said the DFA.

