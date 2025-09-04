Puno apologizes to Poe, clarifies ex-senator not part of 2025 budget bicam

MANILA, Philippines — Deputy Speaker Ronaldo Puno has apologized to former Senator Grace Poe for her alleged inclusion among those linked to the final version of the 2025 national budget.

Puno, during a press briefing on Thursday, said that Poe, even if she was the head of the Senate committee on finance which scrutinizes the annual budget, was not part of the bicameral conference committee in the 19th Congress that crafted the final version of the 2025 General Appropriations Bill (GAB).

“By the way, I want to take this opportunity to apologize to Senator Grace Poe because I mentioned her as one of the three people that were involved in the final drafting of the end result,” Puno told reporters.

“And I learned that even she was not really allowed to participate in the discussion. So I apologize to her in front of everybody,” he added.

Under the budget process, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) sends the executive branch’s proposed budget, contained in the National Expenditures Program (NEP), to the House and the Senate. After the House makes amendments to the budget, it will be called the GAB.

The House-approved GAB is then sent to the Senate for their own scrutiny, before it is forwarded to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for his signature. But in case there are differences in the House and Senate versions, a bicameral conference committee meeting is held for Congress to come up with a single final draft.

Usually, the head of the House committee on appropriations and the Senate committee on finance are part of the bicam. During the 19th Congress, Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy Co was the chairperson of the House panel, while Poe was the Senate counterpart.

Puno’s clarification and apology to Poe came amid his declaration that party leaders at the House have recommended sending back of the NEP to the DBM.

Puno said they recommended to Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez that the NEP be sent back to the DBM, explaining that if they stick with the current process and refrain from returning the budget, this will result in several amendments to the proposed budget by way of errata.

Irregular realignments

However, the House leader said doing so might raise suspicions again that the chamber is doing irregular realignments.

Also, Puno said that party leaders have asked their members to refrain from attending budget deliberations until the matter is addressed.

But on Thursday morning, Palawan 2nd District Rep. Jose Alvarez of the Nationalist People’s Coalition said party leaders have pulled out from their bid to return the NEP after DBM vowed to fix the issue.

In an ambush interview, Alvarez said that both Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman and newly installed Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon called the House leadership on Wednesday night to say that they will be the ones to visit the House to address concerns.

Greater scrutiny of the budget process came after President Marcos’ fourth State of the Nation Address, where he condemned government officials and firms who allegedly earned kickbacks at the expense of people being affected by heavy flooding every rainy season.

After these remarks from Marcos, Congress was urged to adopt transparency measures that would allow greater scrutiny in the budget process. There were also calls for accountability regarding the 2025 budget which the 19th Congress crafted. /mr

