2026 holidays: Palace releases official list, guidelines

MANILA – Malacañang has released the official list of regular holidays and special non-working days for 2026.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, on Sept. 3, signed Proclamation 1006, containing the list of 2026 holidays.

Based on the proclamation released Thursday, the following dates are declared regular holidays and special non-working days:

Regular Holidays: January 1 (Thursday) – New Year’s Day April 2 – Maundy Thursday April 3– Good Friday April 9 (Thursday) – Araw ng Kagitingan May 1 (Friday) – Labor Day June 12 (Friday) – Independence Day August 31 (last Monday of August) – National Heroes Day November 30 (Monday) – Bonifacio Day December 25 (Friday) – Christmas Day December 30 (Wednesday) – Rizal Day

Special (Non-Working) Days: August 21 (Friday) – Ninoy Aquino Day November 1 (Sunday) – All Saints’ Day December 8 (Tuesday) – Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary December 31 (Thursday) – Last Day of the Year

Additional special (non-working) days: February 17 (Tuesday) – Chinese New Year April 4 – Black Saturday November 2 (Monday) – All Souls’ Day December 24 (Thursday) – Christmas Eve

Proclamation 1006 declares Feb. 25, 2026 (Wednesday) as a special working day, in commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution, which ushered in “political, social, and economic reforms in the country.”

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is directed to issue the implementing guidelines for the proclamation, which takes effect immediately.

According to Proclamation 1006, the proclamations declaring national 22026 holidays for the observance of Eidul Fitr and Eidul Adha will be issued after the approximate dates of the Islamic holidays have been determined in accordance with the Islamic calendar (Hijra) or the lunar calendar, or upon Islamic astronomical calculations, whichever is applicable.

The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos will recommend to the President the actual dates on which these holidays will respectively fall.

Under the proclamation, Feb. 17. 2026 may be declared as a special (non-working) day without detriment to public interest, as Chinese New Year is one of the “most revered and festive events” celebrated not only in China but also in the Philippines.

The proclamation states that Black Saturday, which falls on April 4, 2026, has been traditionally declared a special non-working nationwide, in observance of Holy Week, which is regarded as “one of the most cherished traditions of our predominantly Catholic people.”

By virtue of Republic Act 9256, Aug. 21 of every year is declared a national non-working holiday to commemorate the death anniversary of former Senator Benigno S. Aquino Jr.

Dec. 8 of every year is celebrated as a special non-working holiday in the entire country to commemorate the Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary.

According to Proclamation 1006, declaring Nov. 2, 2026 (Monday) and Dec. 24, 2026 (Thursday) as additional special non-working days throughout the country “will strengthen family ties by providing more time for the traditional All Saints’ Day, All Souls Day activities, and Christmas Day activities, as well as promote domestic tourism.” (PNA)

