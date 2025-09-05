Daily Gospel, September 5

This is the Daily Gospel for today, September 5, 2025, which is the Friday of the Twenty-Second Week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 5,33-39.

The scribes and Pharisees said to Jesus, “The disciples of John the Baptist fast often and offer prayers, and the disciples of the Pharisees do the same ; but yours eat and drink.”

Jesus answered them, “Can you make the wedding guests fast while the bridegroom is with them? But the days will come, and when the bridegroom is taken away from them, then they will fast in those days.”

And he also told them a parable. “No one tears a piece from a new cloak to patch an old one. Otherwise, he will tear the new and the piece from it will not match the old cloak.

Likewise, no one pours new wine into old wineskins. Otherwise, the new wine will burst the skins, and it will be spilled, and the skins will be ruined.

Rather, new wine must be poured into fresh wineskins.

(And) no one who has been drinking old wine desires new, for he says, ‘The old is good.'”

Source: Dailygospel.org