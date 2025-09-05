Carlo Acutis to become 1st millennial saint on September 7

Antonia Salzano, mother of Blessed Carlo Acutis, an adolescent who spent his life spreading his faith online, earning the moniker “God’s Influencer”, poses in front of a portrait of her son, in Assisi, on April 4, 2025. Blessed Carlo Acutis, the world’s first millennial saint who died in 2006 aged 15, will be canonized by Pope Francis on Sept. 7 in the Vatican. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

VATICAN City, Holy See — Italian millennial Carlo Acutis, dubbed “God’s Influencer”, will be elevated to sainthood on September 7. This was after the original ceremony was delayed by Pope Francis’s death in April, the Vatican said in a recent statement.

Pope Leo XIV rescheduled to September 7 the canonization of Acutis, who died of leukemia in 2006 at the age of 15. He had been set to be made a saint on April 27.

On Sept. 7, Acutis will be elevated to sainthood by the Vatican, and he will also be known as the first millennial saint. Nicknamed the “Cyber Apostle”, the teenager had an ardent faith from a young age and used his computer skills to spread the Catholic faith online, notably creating a digital exhibition on miracles.

Carlo was born in London to Italian parents on May 3, 1991, but mostly grew up in Milan. He spent holidays in the family’s second home in Assisi, and eventually died in Monza, northern Italy.

His family was wealthy and not religiously observant, but Carlo was imbued with ardent faith from a young age, attending mass every day.

Aside from Acutis, Italian student Pier Giorgio Frassati (1901-1925), renowned for his social commitment and passion for mountain climbing, will also be canonized on the same day.

Leo will raise seven others to sainthood on October 19.

They include Papua New Guinea’s first saint, Pierre To Rot, a lay catechist executed by Japan in 1945, Ignace Shoukrallah Maloyan, an archbishop who died in 1915 and the Venezuelan “doctor of the poor” Jose Gregorio Hernandez Cisneros, who died in 1919.