Mandaue City government center: Work temporarily halted on P2.5B project

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The construction of the P2.5-billion Mandaue City Government Center may be temporarily suspended as the city awaits the complete submission of the project’s detailed engineering design and estimates (DEDE).

Lawyer Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on, city administrator, said the City Engineering Office recommended a two-week suspension on August 19, 2025, after the contractor failed to submit the required design documents.

DEDE still incomplete

The DEDE was due in January 2025—four months after the notice to proceed was issued in September 2024—but remains incomplete.

Malig-on revealed that when Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano took office in July 2025, one of his first actions was to convene a meeting with the City Engineering Office, Planning Office, and the contractor to address the delay.

Following the meeting, the engineering office reiterated the requirement and later formally recommended suspending construction to ensure compliance. However, Mayor Ouano opted to grant the contractor a one-week extension in hopes of resolving the matter without halting progress.

Only conceptual drawings

On August 26, WT Construction submitted a set of documents, but these remained under review to determine whether they were complete and compliant with technical standards.

Malig-on disclosed that when construction began early this year, the contractor had only submitted conceptual drawings or perspective designs, rather than a full detailed engineering design and estimates.

“These documents are very crucial. It’s difficult to proceed without the engineers’ approval,” Malig-on stressed. “Technically, there is still no approved program of work and estimate.”

He added: “This is a P2.5 billion project—we cannot rely only on perspective drawings.”

Project 12% complete

As of July, the contractor reported that the project was already 12 percent complete and is currently in the foundation-building phase.

Despite the setbacks, Malig-on clarified that the project’s funding remained intact and unaffected. However, further delays could impact the construction timeline and subject the project to scrutiny in future audits.

He noted that the project was initiated under the previous administration, and while the current leadership was committed to continuing it, proper legal and technical procedures must be followed.

“The mayor wants to proceed, but the project must be done the right way,” he said.

The City Engineering Office is now reviewing the documents submitted on August 26 to assess whether they meet the required standards. If not, the city is prepared to enforce the recommended two-week suspension.

The new government center, located within the compound of the former Cebu International Convention Center (CICC), is designed to centralize various local offices and government agencies to improve accessibility and efficiency for residents. Its architectural design is inspired by the iconic Bantayan sa Hari, a heritage site in Mandaue that symbolizes the city’s cultural identity.

