CBRT launch on track despite DOTr leadership shakeup.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Leadership may have changed in the Department of Transportation (DOTr), but Cebu’s long-delayed Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project is still running on schedule.

Mayor Nestor Archival assured the public that the changes in the agency’s top post have not affected the implementation timeline of the CBRT, which is set for a test run on September 15 and a partial launch on September 25.

READ: Street dwellers: Archival wants them cleared before CBRT dry run

“Naay change of leadership sa DOTr but so far wala may information na dili ipa-continue,” Archival told reporters in an interview on September 4.

(There is a change of leadership at the DOTr but so far there is no information that they would not continue.)

As of September 1, 2025, the new acting secretary of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) in the Philippines is Lawyer Giovanni Z. Lopez.

READ: Partial operations for Cebu BRT slated this September

He replaced Secretary Vivencio “Vince” Dizon, who was appointed to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). Lopez was previously the DOTr Undersecretary for Administration, Finance, and Procurement.

Dry run

The mayor said he was pushing for a dry run 10 days before the official launch to ensure the system would operate smoothly and to fix potential problems before dignitaries arrive in Cebu on the 25th.

“The possibility of pushing this on the 25. Naa gyud na pero ang ako lang gusto naa gyuy dry run sa September 15. Naa man gud tay bisita sa 25 if madayon na so before that dapat plastar,” Archival explained.

(The possibility of pushing this on the 25. That is there but what I just want is that there should be a dry run on September 15. We have visitors on 25 if this will push through so before that it should be put in place.)

READ: Lopez wants to continue Dizon’s ‘gold standard’ performance as DOTr chief

Archival also disclosed that he has formally asked for the initial route to be extended from the planned N. Bacalso–Osmeña Blvd. alignment to run from SM Seaside City Cebu all the way to Ayala Center Cebu.

“Ako gyud na gihangyo nga taas an ang rota para makahibalo ta unsay problema,” the mayor said, adding that the extension would give both commuters and traffic managers a clearer picture of operational challenges.

(I really requested that they extend the route so that they will know what the problems are.)

Preparing for the dry run

The Department of Transportation and the Cebu City Government are finalizing preparations for the September 15 trial, which will deploy 20 modern, air-conditioned Cibus units on the dedicated lanes. These buses, already familiar to Cebu commuters, will simulate CBRT operations along the 2.38-kilometer Package 1 route.

The dry run will test bus movements, station readiness, traffic flow, and passenger boarding and alighting systems. Significantly, fares will not yet be collected as the automated ticketing system is still being set up.

Why this matters

The CBRT, a P28.78-billion flagship infrastructure project first launched in 2014, has long been billed as Cebu’s answer to worsening traffic congestion. Its first phase is finally nearing operation after years of delays due to heritage concerns, construction setbacks, and right-of-way issues.

Phase One covers the corridor from the Cebu South Bus Terminal to the Provincial Capitol, with later phases extending the system to 13 kilometers, 17 stations, a depot, and a terminal.

Full operations are targeted by 2026.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP