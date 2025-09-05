Witness a haunting farewell: The Conjuring: Last Rites premieres at Ayala Center Cebu

The end of an era has arrived—and it ended in deafening screams. Horror fans gathered at the stroke of midnight as the chilling conclusion of the iconic, spine-tingling supernatural series—The Conjuring: Last Rites—unleashed terror at Ayala Center Cebu on September 3, 2025.

The highly anticipated film marks the finale of a global horror phenomenon, with audiences finally witnessing the legendary paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, joined by their only daughter Judy, in their ultimate confrontation against the darkest forces of evil.

From the first gasp to the last haunting frame, the special screening delivered an unforgettable ride of heart-pounding suspense. Spoiler alert: it ended where it all began.

A sold-out night of screams

The midnight premiere drew an overwhelming crowd of horror enthusiasts, filling two sold-out cinemas at Ayala Center Cebu.

When asked what movie patrons can expect at Ayala Malls cinemas, Janra Montilla, Cluster Head for Marketing in Cebu, shared: “It’s that feeling when the plot twists. Like our cinemas, it’s going to be a totally different plot—something different from what we used to offer.”

Viewers clutched their seats as the Warrens faced their ultimate battle, with the eerie atmosphere amplified by Ayala Malls’ world-class cinema experience—crisp visuals, immersive sound, and unmatched comfort that made every scare feel terrifying real.

But the terror began even before the film rolled. As soon as guests entered the cinemas, they were met with a haunted house set-up—complete with eerie props, a chilling ambiance, and photo-worthy installations that made fans feel as though they had stepped straight into the Conjuring universe.

The immersive setup not only heightened anticipation but also underscored Ayala Malls’ commitment to going beyond traditional screenings, transforming blockbuster nights into indelible experiences.

The Horror continues at Ayala Malls

Don’t be scared—dare to witness fear-filled spectacles on the big screen. The chills continue with daily showings at Ayala Malls in Cebu. Here’s when you can watch:

Ayala Center Cebu: 1:00 PM | 3:50 PM | 6:40 PM | 9:30 PM

Ayala Central Bloc: 11:30 AM | 2:20 PM | 5:10 PM | 8:00 PM

Whether it’s the adrenaline of horror, the joy of comedies, or the thrills of action-packed adventures, Ayala Malls transforms every movie bonding moment into a lasting memory.

Best to note that the screening schedule may change depending on the date. For convenience, you can purchase movie tickets online through the official Ayala Malls website.

Catch The Conjuring: Last Rites and more blockbuster hits at Ayala Malls. For more information on screenings and special events in Cebu, follow the official Facebook pages of Ayala Center Cebu and Ayala Central Bloc.