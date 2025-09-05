The Philippines’ biggest SMX Convention Center to open in Cebu

Cebu City, Philippines — The Philippines’ biggest SMX Convention Center is set to open in Cebu in Q3 2026.

The SMX Convention Center will rise beside the SM Seaside City Cebu offering direct connectivity to major lifestyle, retail, and hospitality hubs as well as convenient access to key infrastructure such as the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) and Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

Located at the Cebu South Coastal Road, the Php3.3 billion landmark project of SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. (SMHCC) will offer over 21,000 square meters of leasable event space setting a new benchmark for MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facilities in the country.

With scalable halls, professional support services, and world-class amenities, the venue will provide organizers the capacity, flexibility, and convenience needed to mount world-class events up to 18,000 delegates.

“Cebu has always been one of the most in-demand destinations for events, and we are proud to finally bring SMX’s trusted brand of service to this dynamic market. It’s the culmination of more than two decades of experience in delivering professional and high-impact events,” said Walid Wafik, Senior Vice President – Operations of SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. (SMHCC).

Internationally recognized as the premier convention center in the Philippines, SMX has earned a reputation for delivering professionally managed spaces tailored to the diverse needs of large-scale exhibitions, conferences, corporate events, and celebrations.

It will form part of a carefully master-planned development that includes a 300-room Park Inn Hotel, a 200-room Radisson Hotel and the 16,000-seating capacity SM Seaside Arena, reinforcing Cebu as a complete, integrated MICE and entertainment destination.

“This is our response to the long-standing demand for a convention venue of this scale in Cebu. Soon, Cebuanos and visiting delegates alike will no longer need to fly to Manila for major exhibitions, summits, or concerts—the experience will be right here,” adds Mr. Wafik.

For more infromation, visit http://www.smxconventioncenter.com/.