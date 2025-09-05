SWU and PHINMA Education @10: championing student completion and success

Cebu City, Philippines – Southwestern University (SWU) and PHINMA Education’s historic partnership started in the summer of 2015 ushering in a decade of bold transformation for a renowned Cebuano educational institution.

What started as a transition of management soon grew into a resounding story of growth, student success, community impact and global vision – one that reflects PHINMA Education’s mission of Making Lives Better through Education and SWU’s enduring spirit of academic excellence.

​Over the last ten years, the partnership has reshaped not only the campus but also the Cobra student’s learning experience. Nearly Php 1 billion has been invested into building new infrastructure geared towards improving student learning and success. Extensive refurbishments to PHINMA Hall focused on creating a new library and biomedical laboratory spaces while upgrades to the SHAHS Building added an advanced Mock Hospital complete with a state – of – the – art Human Patient Simulator and full Birthing Patient Simulator. The Villa, a purpose built 7 – storey building currently houses the College of Dentistry and comes equipped with extensive training laboratories with modern dental chairs across its floors. The iconic University Coliseum in the West Campus also features a new wood parquet basketball court, a refreshed color scheme and large industrial fans to ensure utmost student comfort. This year an even more significant physical milestone has been achieved with the completion of the 10 – storey Arts and Sciences Building, a modern facility with classrooms designed for modern and immersive active learning. These facilities stand as symbols of renewal – modern spaces designed to give students the confidence and competence to thrive and succeed in a modern and competitive world, positioning SWU PHINMA as one of Cebu’s most dynamic learning environments.

​The transformation has also extended from beyond the walls of the university and to the surrounding communities. Through the hallmark First 1,000 Days (F1KD) Project, SWU PHINMA and the Department of Health has partnered with Barangay Sambag I and Sambag II to address maternal and child health concerns, proving that education is not only about classrooms but about nation building as well. The pioneering concept of a “University Town” with both barangays has spurred economic activity, reinvigorated ties with local leaders and built an integrated ecosystem where students, businesses and the community grow together.

​One of the most inspiring aspects of this journey has been the significant investment made in people. SWU PHINMA faculty members have been given opportunities to study abroad in top universities in Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, Taiwan, Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States. To date over 32 faculty members have either graduated or are in the process of completing their degrees internationally. From advanced degrees in Physical Therapy and Dentistry to specializations in Immunology, Microbiology and Public Health, these scholars are bringing back global expertise to their classrooms in Cebu. Their stories of perseverance and success demonstrate SWU PHINMA’s commitment to faculty development ensures that students are mentored by world – class educators who combine international knowledge with a dedication for local impact.

​These milestones serve as a significant boost for the university leading to phenomenal boosts in enrollment and licensure examination passing. Over the past decade, the student population has grown 100% from 9,000 in 2015 to over 18,000 today. More than 8,000 graduates now hold professional licenses in Medicine, Nursing, Medical Technology, Pharmacy, Physical and Occupational Therapy, Radiologic Technology, Dentistry, Optometry, Veterinary Medicine, Accountancy, Architecture and Education. Since 2015 these programs have shown consistent licensure examination passing rates of 80% to 100%. Just this 2025, Medical Technology, Nursing, Pharmacy and Physical Therapy obtained a 100% passing rate while Medicine had 84% passing in one of the Philippines toughest licensure examinations.

​SWU PHINMA’s outstanding record of student success is anchored on its holistic support programs designed to help learners not only stay in school but also thrive in every aspect of their college journey. From extensive scholarship opportunities that make quality higher education accessible to more Filipinos to accommodation support that eases the challenges of living away from home, the university remains steadfast in its mission to empower students to achieve their dream of graduation. A pioneering initiative that truly sets SWU PHINMA apart is the KasamaHub coaching program – a student – centered approach that provides personalized guidance from enrollment to employment, ensuring no one walks their path alone. These strong support mechanisms reaffirm SWU PHINMA’s commitment to transforming lives and shaping futures.

​As Southwestern University PHINMA marks this remarkable 10 year journey, its mission remains clear and unwavering: to champion student success and ensure completion against all odds. The university’s #StopAtNothing mantra embodies the resilience and determination that every Cobra carries from the first day of enrollment to the proud moment of graduation.

With world – class facilities, empowered faculty, thriving communities and student – centered support at every step, SWU PHINMA proves that nothing can stand in the way of dreams fulfilled. And as it enters the next decade of transformation, the university stands ready to inspire even more lives, build stronger communities and stop at nothing in giving quality education that makes lives better.