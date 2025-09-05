cdn mobile

Oil prices to go up to P1.50 next week due to supply issues

By: Joann Villanueva - Philippine News Agency | September 05,2025 - 12:28 PM

oil prices

UP AGAIN. An oil firm attendant caters to a customer in this undated photo. Oil prices are seen to rise further this coming week due to supply issues caused by geopolitical concerns overseas. (PNA photo by Ben Briones)

MANILA – Oil prices are projected to increase anew next week from P1 to P1.50 per liter on supply-related issues.

Citing price movements based on the benchmark Mean of Platts Singapore (MOPS) and the developments in the foreign exchange, Jetti Petroleum president Leo Bellas said the price per liter of diesel is forecast to increase between P1.30 and P1.50, and gasoline between P1 and P1.20.

“Oil prices have increased on worries of supply disruptions after Russian oil flows dropped significantly as the country’s oil processing facilities suffered serious damage from Ukrainian attacks. Worries of possible tighter supply ahead due to fresh US sanctions that targeted Iran’s oil revenue stream and initial market expectations that no change in production output from OPEC+ have also supported prices,” Bellas said in a statement Friday.

READ:

Fuel prices to rise by up to P1.50 per liter on Sept. 9

Gov’t readies fuel subsidy for PUVs, farmers, fisherfolk

 

He explained that “while traders have initially expected that there will be no change in the production output from OPEC+, the rising prospect that the producer group will consider another hike in production targets in October has pressured prices due to concerns of oversupply.”

Bellas also said “doubts on the strength of US demand have also weighed on prices.”

“Refined fuel supply fundamentals remain sensitive to trade disruptions, including any further escalation in geopolitical tensions,” he added.

Oil prices have been on the rise for several weeks now due to supply issues, partly due to geopolitical concerns overseas, such as the Russia-Ukraine war and production adjustments by oil-producing countries.

Price upticks for this week alone ranged from P0.70 to P1 per liter. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: diesel, gasoline, Oil Prices
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.