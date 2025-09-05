Filipina cult leader ‘Queen of Canada’ arrested in Saskatchewan

Filipina cult leader Romana Didulo, who claims to be the “Queen of Canada,” has been arrested along with 16 others following a raid on their compound in Richmound, Saskatchewan.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers raided the abandoned school campsite Wednesday after receiving a complaint that someone on the site had a firearm. They found 13 replica semi-automatic handguns and ammunition during the search of the compound, according to a CBC report.

Didulo, a QAnon-inspired conspiracy theorist, and her followers moved to the school campsite in Richmound after being kicked out of Kamsack, a town with around 1,800 residents, on Sept. 13, 2023.

She told the mayor of Kamsack and some residents that they were taking charge because “God gave us this land.”

The Filipina cult leader and her followers set up a “Kingdom of Canada” at the abandoned school owned by Ricky Manz, one of Didulo’s supporters. It serves as their base of operations.

Didulo was part of the COVID-19 “freedom convoy” protests against public-health policies in 2022, travelling to Ottawa to declare herself the “Queen of Canada.”

The Canadian Anti-Hate Network has been monitoring Didulo since 2021 after receiving reports of people delivering “cease and desist” notices to various agencies, on Didulo’s order, threatening to “shoot to kill” anyone who administers vaccines to children.

Didulo, 48, migrated from the Philippines to Canada as a teenager. She later set up a fringe QAnon-endorsed political party in 2020, drawing followers. She claimed to have overthrown Canada’s government and that her title “Queen of Canada” is backed by secret US military interests.

She issued “decrees” absolving her followers from bills and debts. Consequently, followers started losing their homes, utility services and cars.

The cult spreads anti-vaccination conspiracies, and the QAnon theory that President Donald Trump is waging a secret war against elite Satan-worshipping pedophiles in government, business and the media.

RCMP Inspector Ashley St. Germaine told a press conference on Wednesday officers arrived at the compound in more than 30 vehicles “to oversee this large and complex operation,” the CBC report said.

Didulo livestreamed her arrest to her followers on Telegram. The video shows at least three armed officers entering the room, with one saying: “Leave the phone down. You’re under arrest,” according to BBC. She reportedly has an online following of over 70,000.

