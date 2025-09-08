From basement startup to global Amazon consultancy: Steven Pope of MAG

When most people think of Amazon, they picture a marketplace where millions of products are just a click away. For Steven Pope, however, Amazon was the spark that ignited his entrepreneurial journey.

From the basement of his home, Pope transformed his curiosity about e-commerce into what would eventually become My Amazon Guy (MAG), a globally distributed agency that now helps thousands of brands thrive in the competitive world of online retail.

Background and Founding

Steven Pope, the man behind the MAG, is an American entrepreneur and e-commerce consultant. Pope carved out a niche long before “Amazon consultancy” became an industry of its own. He began his early career in investigative reporting then transitioned into marketing. He then later got into e-commerce after encountering Amazon’s FBA programme in its formative years, when the platform was just beginning to expand its warehousing capabilities.

As one of the early participants in Amazon Ads and an “original generation” Amazon seller, Pope quickly gained traction as an innovator in the seller ecosystem. After leaving his corporate career, he launched his own consultancy. Within ninety days, he had surpassed his previous corporate earnings, validating his decision to go independent. In 2018, he formally established My Amazon Guy out of the basement of his home. What started as a one-man consultancy soon grew into a small team of eight employees, laying the foundation for what would become one of the leading Amazon agencies.

Professional Services and Initiatives

Through Pope’s leadership, My Amazon Guy offers a full suite of services for Amazon sellers, including account management, PPC advertising, SEO, account audits, SOP development, and consulting. The agency also supports brand-building services such as brand guidelines, storytelling, store design, and listing optimization, along with troubleshooting support for challenges like account suspensions and listing reinstatements.

Pope has also extended MAG’s reach through specialized services such as Amazon DSP campaigns, trademark registration, product photography, and Vendor Central management. To make resources more accessible, he launched a library of free tools including the PPC Resources Directory, Amazon Crisis Kit, and SEO Toolkit.

Beyond services, Pope has focused on education and knowledge-sharing. His YouTube channel has become a go-to resource for tutorials and industry insights, while MAG School provides structured courses on SEO, digital marketing, and e-commerce. He also introduced complementary platforms such as My Walmart Guy and My Refund Guy, and in 2020 launched the MAG Podcast to broaden his reach in the e-commerce community.

An Employee-First and Global Workforce Philosophy

Steven Pope has gained attention for his unconventional approach to business leadership, which is rooted in an “employee-first” culture and a strategic focus on a global workforce. He has characterized the company’s internal culture as “seller-centric,” a term he uses to emphasize the priority placed on staff well-being and retention.

Pope maintains that placing employees above clients is the most effective way to retain talent in a high-turnover industry, a philosophy that includes a policy of terminating clients who are abusive or disrespectful to staff. He has referred to this practice as the “best retention money” he can spend, underscoring his commitment to a safe and respectful work environment.

He has also strategically built a globally distributed workforce, with a significant portion of his team based in the Philippines, citing the strong alignment between Filipino culture and the company’s core values. To manage this remote team, he has developed extensive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and a steady flow of instructional content to maintain quality control.

Business Challenges and Adaptations

Despite the company’s growth, Pope has acknowledged several business challenges. He has highlighted the high-churn environment in which the agency operates, where clients may terminate services even when performance is exceptional. A specific challenge he has noted is when the agency’s success in increasing a client’s sales can cause their products to go out of stock, sometimes leading to the client ending the partnership.

Pope has also addressed the difficulty in attracting and retaining experienced external leaders. As a result, the agency has found more success in promoting from within, relying on its training model to “create its own leaders” as a pragmatic solution to a talent gap.

Steven Pope: Leadership and Vision

Beyond standard business metrics, Pope has articulated a long-term goal for My Amazon Guy, referring to it as a “thousand-year company.” This concept, he describes as a self-perpetuating system designed to create jobs and generate wealth for generations, is reflected in his personal motto, “to level up life, to accelerate prosperity to the world.”

The combination of his pragmatic approach to business challenges and his visionary long-term legacy positions him as a distinctive leader in the e-commerce industry.

