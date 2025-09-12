Cebu Wedding Expo 2025: Weddings at Waterfront Cebu returns this October for its 9th grand year

Love and timeless celebrations take centre stage once again as the Cebu Wedding Expo: Weddings at the Waterfront 2025 returns for its highly anticipated 9th year.

Happening on October 10 to 12, 2025 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino, this three-day bridal fair promises to be the biggest and most prestigious wedding event in Cebu.

From the latest wedding styling and photography trends to exclusive on-site deals and expert-led workshops, the event is designed to help soon-to-wed couples make their journey to “I do” a little smoother, more exciting, and truly unforgettable.

A Grand Celebration of Love and Style

This year’s expo is taking over the Pacific Grand Ballroom, a fitting venue for what has become Cebu’s most talked-about wedding tradition, a grander take from its previous editions. Guests can look forward to around 40 premier exhibitors, brands, and creatives under one roof.

One of the most anticipated highlights every year is the Weddings at the Waterfront Bridal Fashion Show. This year it is set to dazzle on October 12 at 8:00 PM at the Grand Lobby. Taking the spotlight is world-renowned Cebuano designer Cary Santiago, celebrated for his couture masterpieces and timeless elegance. His runway collection is expected to capture the very essence of what dream weddings should look like: sophisticated, memorable, and uniquely Cebuano.

The full CWE 2025 Schedule is as follows:

DAY 1: OCTOBER 10 (FRI)

10:00 AM – RIBBON CUTTING

10:30 AM – OPENING OF THE EXPO

02:00 PM – WORKSHOP

DAY 2: OCTOBER 11 (SAT)

10:00 AM – WEDDING EXPO

2:00 PM – WORKSHOP

DAY 3: OCTOBER 12 (SUN)

10:00 AM – WEDDING EXPO

02:00 PM – WORKSHOP

08:00 PM – BRIDAL FASHION SHOW

AT THE GRAND LOBBY

Why Couples Shouldn’t Miss This Expo

Planning a wedding can feel overwhelming, but the Cebu Wedding Expo makes it easier by bringing everything future brides and grooms need in one place. From caterers and stylists to photographers and gown designers, the event gathers the industry’s best so couples can explore ideas, compare packages, and book their preferred suppliers, all in a single weekend.

According to Mr. Ali Banting, General Manager of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino, the event continues to be a celebration of love, creativity, and everything weddings. “As always, we are bringing together Cebu’s wedding industry in the biggest, grandest, and most anticipated expo in Cebu,” he shared.

Beyond just being a showcase, the Cebu Wedding Expo also positions the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino as a premier destination for luxury weddings and fashion-forward celebrations. Its long-running reputation and commitment to excellence make it not just a venue, but a trusted partner in one of life’s most meaningful milestones.

