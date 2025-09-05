Cesafi alumni exhibition: UV, UC greats collide

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The storied rivalry between the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters and the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers will come alive once again in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Alumni Basketball Exhibition Match on September 10 at the Cebu Coliseum.

The game, part of Cesafi’s 25th anniversary celebration, brings together former standouts who clashed countless times in the league’s hardwood battles.

Full rosters

Cesafi officials recently unveiled the full rosters of both squads, igniting excitement among Cebuano basketball fans, especially loyal Webmasters and Green Lancers supporters.

Leading UC’s lineup is eight-time PBA Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo.

However, insiders told CDN Digital that “The Kraken” may spend more time on the sidelines, helping head coach Dondon Hontiveros due to a minor injury.

Still, there remains a chance he might suit up. Also in UC’s roster are Brian Heruela, Garciano Puerto, Thirdy Miranda, Luigi Gabisan, Justine Dacalos, Paul Galinato, Jan Auditor, Kenneth Nuñez, Michael Lawas, Kelvin Juliane, Allain Abellanosa, Benson Culango, Jonathan Canceran, and Ruben Ludovice.

On UV’s side, Greg Slaughter headlines the cast alongside Paul Desiderio, JR Quiñahan, Eman Calo, Jan Michael Abad, Jojo Maglasang, Phil Mercader, Gayford Rodriguez, Rino Berame, Neil Rañeses, Paco Brian Delantar, Jerome Silva, Adrian Lao, Jun Manzo, Franz Arong, Reed Juntilla, Dimple Dela Pisa, Leonard Santillan, Monic Soliva, and Gileant Delator.

They will be coached by Elmer “Boy” Cabahug.

UV-UC rivalry

The UV-UC rivalry is one of the most decorated in Cesafi history.

The Green Lancers captured 15 league titles, including a dominant nine-year reign from 2001 to 2009. That streak was broken in 2010 when UC, powered by Fajardo, won back-to-back championships and carved out their own dynasty.

UV later bounced back with a four-peat from 2015 to 2019, then added another grand slam after the pandemic, with UC as their finals foe each time.

While the rivalry is fierce, the alumni match will serve as a reunion of former rivals turned friends—players who once battled for school pride and now balance careers, families, and life beyond basketball.

Ticket prices are P100 (Gen Ad), P300 (upper box), P400 (lower box), P500 (stage). Student rate P50 (Gen Ad), P200 (upper box).

Cesafi officials said the game, which tips off at 5:30 p.m.

